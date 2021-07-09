Lather up: Your essential sunscreen guide for summer skin safety

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIf you’re headed on a long-awaited vacation this summer, hopefully you remembered to pack sunscreen. Sunscreen is especially crucial in the summer; however, it is important to remember to wear sunscreen year-round. Damage from the sun’s rays can lead to premature aging and skin cancer, regardless of your age or skin type.

