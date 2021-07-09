Lather up: Your essential sunscreen guide for summer skin safety

Vacations and visits to the spa are both taking their rightful places back on our summer calendars—and in a perfect world, you’ll have the opportunity for a relaxing self-care treatment while on a trip. More often than not, though, destination spas—save heralded locations in Switzerland or Hungary—can be completely overrated, with bloated prices on lymphatic techniques and tools that you can get for a better price in the United States. (Plus, it’s not the 90’s anymore. Products are available online, regardless of where you live.) To all the beauty junkies out there, this is where your product wisdom should prevail. Instead of forking over tons of cash for a mediocre body treatment, give yourself a body scrub while traveling (or doing a DIY pamper at home). With insight from some of the most renowned celebrity makeup artists, we’ve compiled a handful of the best body scrubs on the market that soften, reinvigorate, and smooth your skin at the end of the long, hot summer day—whether you’re lounging at Le Sirenuse in Positano or the Betsy Head pool in Brooklyn.