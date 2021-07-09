K-12 students are too young for CRT teaching

Today, Machine Learning (ML) is of a great importance to society due to the availability of huge data and high computational resources. This ultimately led to the introduction of ML concepts at multiple levels of education including K-12 students to promote computational thinking. However, teaching these concepts to K-12 through traditional methodologies such as video lectures and books is challenging. Many studies in the literature have reported that using interactive environments such as games to teach computational thinking and programming improves retention capacity and motivation among students. Therefore, introducing ML concepts using a game might enhance students' understanding of the subject and motivate them to learn further. However, we are not aware of any existing game which explicitly focuses on introducing ML concepts to students using game play. Hence, in this paper, we propose ML-Quest, a 3D video game to provide conceptual overview of three ML concepts: Supervised Learning, Gradient Descent and K-Nearest Neighbor (KNN) Classification. The crux of the game is to introduce the definition and working of these concepts, which we call conceptual overview, in a simulated scenario without overwhelming students with the intricacies of ML. The game has been predominantly evaluated for its usefulness and player experience using the Technology Acceptance Model (TAM) model with the help of 23 higher-secondary school students. The survey result shows that around 70% of the participants either agree or strongly agree that the ML-Quest is quite interactive and useful in introducing them to ML concepts.