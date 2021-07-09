Cancel
Education

K-12 students are too young for CRT teaching

Sentinel
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a reason age limits have been placed on actions that can affect your life. Since the beginning of time, age has determined when an individual is capable of deciding for themselves. When to marry, when to vote, when to drive, when to join the military and when to hold public office to name a few.

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Education
Society
Taxation
K-12 Education
Education

Free speech extends to students, too

One of the first cases I studied at Villanova was Tinker v. Des Moines, a seminal case in free speech and student’s rights. In December 1965, a group of high school students in Des Moines, Iowa, decided to wear black armbands to class in protest of the Vietnam War. They were suspended, and filed a lawsuit against the school district claiming that their First Amendment rights had been violated. Two lower courts dismissed their claims, but the Supreme Court reversed.
Science

Teach critical thinking, not CRT

History is history and we can’t change that. What we can change is including the painful facts of history so that history doesn’t repeat itself. But in today’s polarized political climate, even the teaching of history is divisive. Teachers are being forced to teach what is called Critical Race Theory...
Mesa County, CO

No, D51 is not teaching CRT

Can we put the “critical race theory” controversy to bed — at least locally?. Some folks in this community are reading too much between the lines. Mesa County Valley School District 51 is trying to do right by all of its students by reviving an administrative position focused on equity and inclusion.
Education

STEVE ERDMAN: CRT not the best way to teach

The National Education Association, which is commonly referred to as the teacher’s union, recently adopted a measure to combat attacks on Critical Race Theory. The National Education Association is an extremist left-wing organization with a long history of endorsing programs which undermine the foundations of our traditional Western educational system.
Advocacy

Rutgers students start virtual assistance program for K-12 kids

Let’s start an organization. Alaya Gutha texted those words to her friend Yashavani Dhawan last year, after the two were sent home from the Rutgers University campus to continue their educations online. A year later, the two rising juniors are founders of Backpack Tutoring, a 501c nonprofit for students in...
Education

Schools should teach Golden Rule, not CRT

Do you know what your children are being taught in school? Have you heard of Critical Race Theory (CRT)?. CRT is the idea that the U.S. is a fundamentally racist country and that all of our institutions (the law, culture, business, the economy) are all designed to maintain white supremacy. In the case of education, it’s a plan to have educators and administrators in our N.C. public school system emphasize race and how racism is inherent and prevalent in our society and in our country as a whole — whether intentional, unintentional, incidental or systemic. As such, blacks continue to be the victims of discrimination. CRT teaches that whites are “oppressors” and blacks are the “oppressed.” It is the new racist doctrine that is substituting for the racist doctrines of the past.
Clarkston, MI

Letter to the Editor: Reader not for teaching of CRT

(In response to the June 30 Clarkston News article “Critical Race Theory not part of Clarkston schools’ curriculum.”) You likely noticed that while they (members of the Clarkston Education Association who are the local affiliates of the National Education Association that recently backed Critical Race Theory) claim CRT is not being taught by name, they want to use “methods informed by CRT.”
California, PA

Grad Students Attend Summer Teaching Residency

The students spent two days at Cal U for face-to-face instruction and other activities to prepare them for student-teaching experiences in the spring. Students in California University of Pennsylvania’s graduate program in secondary education came to campus July 16-17 for a summer residency. The M.A.T. program allows students to complete...
Las Vegas, NV

Improving K-12 education for Hispanic students in Las Vegas and beyond

Public K-12 education serves as a launching pad for economic mobility and opportunity, preparing students for college or a good-paying job. Despite K-12 education’s influence on later-in-life outcomes, schools often underserve students of color. Hispanic students in particular constitute a significant and growing portion of the U.S. student population yet are often overlooked in education literature because they are not the lowest performing demographic. In this brief, we examine how well public K-12 education serves Hispanic students in Clark County, where nearly half of students are Hispanic. We then consider factors that may influence student performance, including both in-school factors and family background, and conclude by recommending paths to improve educational outcomes for Hispanic students in Clark County and beyond.
Education

Schools must teach students about racism

Good teachers know that if something is relevant to their students’ experiences, it needs to be a part of their education. Yet, teaching about racism in schools is now drawing feverish condemnation from conservatives, particularly over “critical race theory.” Teachers like myself are being accused of “indoctrinating” students, or of introducing extraneous racial issues that don’t belong in school.
Education

Open Forum: Instead of racism, schools should focus on basic curriculum to prepare students for success

We hear the concern about Critical Race Theory and the sneaky way it’s being introduced into school curriculums. It is a dishonest and deceptive, rewrite of history. It is a biased attempt to brainwash children. This bigoted theory attempts to divide Americans into oppressors and oppressed, where the oppressors are all white people and the oppressed are “people of color.”
Colleges

College Admissions Insanity: How to Calm the Student Frenzy

From a student, parent, teacher and societal perspective, the subject of college admissions is filled with false and contradictory information, and many students are letting college admissions become an unhealthy obsession that runs their lives. It puts students and families on tilt, big time. Operation Varsity Blues — the investigation into wealthy families getting their children into top colleges that led to actual jail time — was just a glimpse of the crazed “admissions industry” where money and influence talks and unethical behavior has gone unchecked. Students, along with many parents, distort their lives to enhance their ability to attend the college they think they must attend or else be considered a failure.
Video Games

ML-Quest: A Game for Introducing Machine Learning Concepts to K-12 Students

Today, Machine Learning (ML) is of a great importance to society due to the availability of huge data and high computational resources. This ultimately led to the introduction of ML concepts at multiple levels of education including K-12 students to promote computational thinking. However, teaching these concepts to K-12 through traditional methodologies such as video lectures and books is challenging. Many studies in the literature have reported that using interactive environments such as games to teach computational thinking and programming improves retention capacity and motivation among students. Therefore, introducing ML concepts using a game might enhance students' understanding of the subject and motivate them to learn further. However, we are not aware of any existing game which explicitly focuses on introducing ML concepts to students using game play. Hence, in this paper, we propose ML-Quest, a 3D video game to provide conceptual overview of three ML concepts: Supervised Learning, Gradient Descent and K-Nearest Neighbor (KNN) Classification. The crux of the game is to introduce the definition and working of these concepts, which we call conceptual overview, in a simulated scenario without overwhelming students with the intricacies of ML. The game has been predominantly evaluated for its usefulness and player experience using the Technology Acceptance Model (TAM) model with the help of 23 higher-secondary school students. The survey result shows that around 70% of the participants either agree or strongly agree that the ML-Quest is quite interactive and useful in introducing them to ML concepts.
Education

Major K-12 Teachers Union Endorses Teaching Critical Race Theory

The National Education Association (NEA) made some big news at its annual meeting last week, endorsing the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) to K-12 students and calling on members to “fight back” against those that oppose it. The union also committed to providing:. an already-created, in-depth, study that critiques...
Public Health
NEWStalk 870

Teachers Pledge to Teach CRT, Any Of Your Child’s On List?

The Freedom Foundation, a non-partisan free-market conservative group that advocates for sound and conservative business, educational and societal principles. They were the ones who were involved in the Slidewaters Water Park suit against the state over COVID closures in Chelan County, and they were the first to blow the whistle on WA state DOH counting gunshot deaths as COVID victims.

