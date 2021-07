Jerry Woodrum, age 61, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. Jerry was born in Wills Point, Texas, on Saturday, July 18, 1959, to Ray and Dottie Sue Woodrum. He worked for 28 years on the river, employed as a senior mate with Ingram Barge Company. He will be remembered as a man who was most proud of his family. His grandchildren were his world!