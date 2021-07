HICKMAN — William Edward Powers, 89, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Rivercrest Place Assisted Living in Paducah. He was born October 25, 1931, in Macon, Georgia. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1949 and the University of Kentucky in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in art. After graduation, he worked for a design firm in Paducah for a year before returning to Hickman, where he lived until moving to Paducah in 2008.