Songbird deaths reported in more than 53 counties

A bird calls out at Purdue's golf course. David Hickey | Photos Editor

Reports of sick or dying songbirds have reached 285 in 53 Indiana counties, including Tippecanoe County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Reports have also spread to Illinois and Kentucky.

Reported songbird deaths have all shown symptoms of crusty eye discharge, eye swelling and neurological signs of illness, according to the DNR. As of now, no cause has been confirmed. Studied samples of affected birds have brought back negative results for West Nile Virus and Avian flu.

“It's like trying to find an unknown object in a haystack,” state ornithologist Allisyn Gillet said. “I want to say needle in a haystack, but we don’t even know what that needle looks like.”

The species affected have all been members of the Corvid bird family, which include blue jays, American robins and brown-headed cowbirds. No larger bird or poultry deaths have been reported.

Gillet said the cicada outbreak has not caused the influx of songbird deaths. NBC News had guessed some potential causes of the high mortality rates included the recent cicada outbreak, pesticides and a widespread infectious disease in a report from late June.

The DNR recommends Indiana residents follow these practices:

Stop feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded.

Clean feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution.

Avoid handling birds. If you need to handle birds, wear disposable gloves.

When removing dead birds, wear disposable gloves and place birds and gloves in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash.

Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.

Residents should also use the DNR's sick or dead wildlife reporting tool on in.gov to alert DNR staff.