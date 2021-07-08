Cancel
Crawfordsville, IN

Crawfordsville woman charged with hitting man who later died

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 14 days ago
A nighttime look at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.

A Crawfordsville woman who allegedly told police she hit a deer with her car - but actually hit a man who later died - was formally charged in the incident Thursday.

Officers found the victim injured and lying on Indiana 25, west of U.S. 231 at 12:30 a.m. June 28, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was reported to have been bleeding from the back of his head and had multiple fractures throughout his body. The man, Jeffrey Wade, 59, was pronounced dead later that day.

Victoria Jimenez, 22, later contacted police, saying she struck what she believed was a deer near the intersection of Indiana 25 and U.S. 231. According to the affidavit, Jimenez said she was scared and continued driving until she reached a residence in Waynetown.

Officers collected Jimenez’s car and noted damage to the passenger headlight, a dent in the hood and damage to the passenger side of the windshield. The affidavit said Jimenez admitted to drinking before the accident but denied consuming alcohol afterward. A toxicology report showed Jimenez had a blood alcohol content of 0.128.

Jimenez has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Tippecanoe County jail records do not show whether she was booked into the jail at the time of her arrest, but court records show a judge has ordered a warrant for her arrest Thursday.

She also has a pending Montgomery County charges of operating while intoxicated in April.

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

