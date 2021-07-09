Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Zilliqa (ZIL) Review: What You Should Know

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most significant problems cryptocurrencies and their blockchains face today is scalability. Unlike today’s leading blockchain networks, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, Zilliqa (ZIL) was built from the ground up to tackle this issue. Zilliqa’s main draw is its ability to clear thousands of transactions per second, allowing advanced financial instruments to be built on top of it. The network may be used to incorporate a range of blockchain-based services, such as data-driven DApps and smart contracts.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

478
Followers
7K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Mining Equipment#Dapps#Anquan Capital#Kyber Network#Eth#Ico#Zil#Ethereum 2 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Is There a Future for Cryptocurrencies Without Privacy Features?

The vast majority of crypto assets have no default privacy features, raising questions about how viable this approach is. Everyone in the financial industry can benefit from privacy-oriented solutions, and cryptocurrencies should not be an exception. Why Privacy Is Needed In Finance. There has been a notably higher demand for...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Cryptocurrency Mining and Proof of Stake Algorithms

Blockchain has become a ubiquitous term over the past couple of years. A growing number of enterprises and governments are opening to blockchain technology (and distributed ledger technology). Despite its rapid growth, there is still some confusion about crucial concepts such as ‘what is Proof of Stake’ or ‘what is consensus algorithm in a blockchain network.’ In the end, making it imminent to address these information gaps.
MarketsWired UK

Forget Dogecoin, the future of crypto is DeFi

Last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that Square, the financial company he also runs, will be launching a new platform for creating decentralised finance projects using bitcoin. Amid the customary, constant online noise surrounding cryptocurrency – looking at you, Elon Musk – these days, you would be forgiven for not giving Dorsey’s move the time of the day. Still, Square’s project might end up being remembered as a watershed moment – the moment decentralised finance, or “DeFi”, finally entered the mainstream.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Unveils Details on Crypto Project ‘Djed’

Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson says that his development company Input Output Global (IOG) has created its own stablecoin crypto. IOG describes the new coin, called Djed, as a “crypto-backed pegged algorithmic stablecoin.”. “Djed [is] an algorithmic stablecoin protocol that behaves like an autonomous bank that buys and sells stablecoins for...
Marketsaithority.com

Hedera Hashgraph and LCX to Develop Infrastructure for Digital Securities

Liechtenstein Blockchain Innovator, LCX announces a strategic partnership with Hedera Hashgraph. LCX is expanding its Liechtenstein Protocol for the Hedera Hashgraph network to establish a new standard for security tokens and tokenized digital assets. LCX established one of the world’s first regulated and compliant blockchain ecosystems for professional investors and...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Grayscale Investments Launches A DeFi Tradable Fund Following 16,000 BTC Unlock

World's leading cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale Investments (OTCMKTS: GBTC) partnered with major industry media outlet Coindesk to launch the Grayscale Decentralized Finance Fund (OTC:GDFF). What Happened: According to a Monday announcement, Grayscale Investments and Coindeks subsidiary CoinDesk Indexes are launching launch the fund, where the CoinDesk DeFi Index will be...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Grayscale and CoinDesk Partner on DeFi Fund

a digital asset manager that offers crypto funds to retail investors with more than $28 billion in assets under management as of July 16, 2021, has partnered with CoinDesk on a new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) fund, according to a release. The Grayscale DeFi Fund will include the following digital assets and weightings, as outlined by the CoinDesk DeFi Index:
Marketszycrypto.com

Grayscale Unveils New DeFi Fund For Institutional Clients

Grayscale Investments LLC is launching its 15th investment product, a DeFi fund, and index focused on the snowballing decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. This is according to an announcement made by the firm’s CEO on Monday. Grayscale Launches New Institutional-Grade DeFi Fund. Michael Sonnenshein, the CEO of the world’s largest digital...
Commodities & FutureCoinDesk

Bitcoin Network Sees Fourth Straight Downward Difficulty Adjustment

The difficulty rate peaked at over 25 trillion in the second half of May and has been falling ever since amid China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. The mean hashrate peaked along with the price in mid-April and hit a two-year low of 61.22 exahashes per second (EH/s) in late June. Since then, it has recovered slightly to 96 EH/s, according to Glassnode data.
Marketscryptoslate.com

Grayscale just launched a new DeFi fund. But is 50% of that Uniswap (UNI)?

Leading crypto asset management company Grayscale Investments has announced that it would be launching a DeFi Fund and Index, the firm second-ever diversified investment product, as per a release today. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a burgeoning crypto niche that has recorded some level of success in the last year. Such...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

How To Profit From Bitcoin Funds

Price discrepancies crop up on cryptocurrency trusts. It pays to understand them. Bitcoins worth $2.5 billion are lying on the sidewalk. Who’s going to pick them up?. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the granddaddy of crypto funds, owns 654,600 coins, worth $20.7 billion. But shares of the trust are trading at a combined value of $18.1 billion, a 12.3% discount.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Net Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV) On Schedule to Launch It's Cryptocurrency Exchange on August 9th

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company is on schedule for the August 9, 2021 launch of its eagerly anticipated Cryptocurrency Exchange. The launch will make NSAV only the second U.S. publicly traded Cryptocurrency Exchange, following the Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com/ IPO in April, which valued Coinbase at over $85 billion. The Company will own 100% of the exchange and it will carry the NSAV brand name. The value of the global cryptocurrency market now exceeds $2 trillion.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Become a Certified Blockchain Expert?

The name of any new technological intervention definitely takes some time to grab the attention of people. Blockchain is one such interesting technological intervention in recent times which is basically transforming all the old ways of conducting business and transactions. Therefore, it is quite common for an individual to find search queries on how to become a certified blockchain expert.
Commodities & Futurecrowdfundinsider.com

Qredo Token Sale on CoinList Helps Add Over 30K New Token Holders, Solana, Rally Token Trading Support Extended

The event drew considerable demand on CoinList, with over 470,000 unique registrants “expressing their interest in the project.”. “While Satoshi took the trust out of transactions with Bitcoin, centralized methods of managing private keys reintroduced trust to the crypto market. Storing vulnerable keys in databases, and shunting them offline in hardware and paper wallets, has led to not only billion dollar security breaches, but soloed liquidity and market fragmentation: Assets are locked away and can’t be readily deployed in the DeFi ecosystem, with accessibility and granular control sacrificed for the sake of limited security.”
CurrenciesPosted by
Hackernoon

What is Tokocrypto and Where is it Positioned in the Asian Crypto Markets?

The multi-million-dollar question now is: what’s next for digital currencies? The answer will be found in Asia. The likely outcome in Asia is that the trend becomes the norm. China is leading the world in central bank digital currency deployment along with Cambodia, while Singapore has cautiously positioned itself to be a major player using a different approach.
MarketsDaily Californian

Common Cryptocurrency Scams to Look Out for

Digital monetary schemes like cryptocurrency have their fair share of advantages, but you must learn to recognize the risks involved with transactions. It is not only the fact that markets are volatile. In fact, it has more to do with the sheer number of scams that you need to look out for. While investing in promising startups and exchange platforms like bitcoinx may seem like a great idea, it is best to prepare yourself for the slight chance of losing your investments as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy