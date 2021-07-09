Zilliqa (ZIL) Review: What You Should Know

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company is on schedule for the August 9, 2021 launch of its eagerly anticipated Cryptocurrency Exchange. The launch will make NSAV only the second U.S. publicly traded Cryptocurrency Exchange, following the Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com/ IPO in April, which valued Coinbase at over $85 billion. The Company will own 100% of the exchange and it will carry the NSAV brand name. The value of the global cryptocurrency market now exceeds $2 trillion.