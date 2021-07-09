Zilliqa (ZIL) Review: What You Should Know
One of the most significant problems cryptocurrencies and their blockchains face today is scalability. Unlike today’s leading blockchain networks, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, Zilliqa (ZIL) was built from the ground up to tackle this issue. Zilliqa’s main draw is its ability to clear thousands of transactions per second, allowing advanced financial instruments to be built on top of it. The network may be used to incorporate a range of blockchain-based services, such as data-driven DApps and smart contracts.hackernoon.com
Comments / 0