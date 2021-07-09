Crypto Experts Give 5 Cryptocurrency Trends for the Rest of 2021

The multi-million-dollar question now is: what’s next for digital currencies? The answer will be found in Asia. The likely outcome in Asia is that the trend becomes the norm. China is leading the world in central bank digital currency deployment along with Cambodia, while Singapore has cautiously positioned itself to be a major player using a different approach. In each case, Asian economies are on the cutting edge of innovation, while avoiding the pitfalls of bitcoin by ensuring government sovereignty over currency, not having a common currency with other economies, and allowing for the supply of their currencies to be adjustable.