HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle fire that shut down two southbound lanes of Interstate-95 near the Lewistown Road exit in Hanover County on Thursday has been cleared. According to Virginia State Police, there are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet confirmed. “The driver reportedly noticed the load in his truck (refuse) was on fire so he dumped it to prevent further damage,” state police Sgt. Dylan Davenport wrote in an email.