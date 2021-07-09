TXT’s Taehyun unveils moving rendition of ZAYN’s ‘Let Me’
Taehyun of South Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has dropped a cover of ZAYN‘s 2018 single ‘Let Me’. At the beginning of the clip, the K-pop idol shared his reason for covering the song, nohing that ZAYN was one of the artists who “inspired [him] the most” prior to his debut with TXT. “While I was a trainee, there were two artists that inspired me the most. One, as you all know, is Justin Bieber, and the other one would be Zayn,” he said.www.nme.com
