TXT’s Taehyun unveils moving rendition of ZAYN’s ‘Let Me’

By Gladys Yeo
NME
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaehyun of South Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) has dropped a cover of ZAYN‘s 2018 single ‘Let Me’. At the beginning of the clip, the K-pop idol shared his reason for covering the song, nohing that ZAYN was one of the artists who “inspired [him] the most” prior to his debut with TXT. “While I was a trainee, there were two artists that inspired me the most. One, as you all know, is Justin Bieber, and the other one would be Zayn,” he said.

www.nme.com

