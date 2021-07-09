Here's What Older Women Love And Admire About The New Generation

I recently tried to explain the braless trend to my mom. My first two explanations—that we all just got very comfy not wearing bras during the pandemic and that current trends aren’t exactly bra-friendly—were easy for her to take in. But the third reason, that there is a bit of a sartorial revolution going on centered on challenging ideas of gendered fashion, was a bit harder for her to grasp. “I don’t really understand why men would want to wear skirts,” she told me,” but if that’s what makes them happy then go for it, I guess.” Interestingly, her comment isn’t actually that far off from what Gen Z, the leaders of the unisex fashion movement, has to say on the matter.