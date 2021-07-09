How Using ESG Investing Policies Can Boost Your Team’s Health

Todd Papadakos, Senior Partner at Systems Research, Inc (SRI), is launching the expansion of SRI’s Global Life Science and Healthcare Practice in the Triangle Research Park area. Headquartered in Chicago, SRI has over 50 years’ experience within executive search. Todd is an accomplished global executive search professional bringing over twenty years of industry experience. He specializes in emerging and multinational clients within Life Sciences, Healthcare Services, and cutting-edge Health Technology across multiple functions. He has earned a reputation for identifying and building strong relationships with the industry’s top executives and is considered the “go-to” source by many Venture Capital and Growth Equity firms for talent solution support within their portfolio companies. Todd’s international network spans the entire healthcare ecosystem, allowing him to remove obstacles and attract talent in a short time.