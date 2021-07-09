Briefly TWU

Basketball

Gurley named assistant coach

Texas Woman’s University head basketball coach Beth Jillson has announced the addition of Conner Gurley to the Pioneers’ basketball staff.

No stranger to the Lone Star Conference, Gurley has spent the last four seasons on the staff at Angelo State University, first spending two years as a graduate assistant before transitioning to a full-time role prior to the 2019-20 season.

In his role at Angelo State, he served as the program’s recruiting coordinator and was responsible for academic oversight, budget management, and social media efforts. He organized team travel and coordinated camps and community service, while training the team’s managers.

Prior to his time at Angelo State, Gurley served as a student assistant at Arkansas State and Blinn Junior College.

“From working in the Lone Star Conference the past few years I have been able to watch TWU basketball,” said Gurley. “I have always had an appreciation for TWU, for their determination, growth, dedication, and the loyalty I’ve seen in the program. I am so excited to get to work with an amazing group of student-athletes, coaches, and administration. [...]”

Gymnastics

Goyco earns academic

All-District honor

Texas Woman’s University junior gymnast Isabel Goyco has added another award to her impressive collection from the 2020-21 academic year, being named to the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Academic All-District First Team, the organization announced Thursday.

The 2020-21 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s At-Large Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Goyco, a native of San Antonio, Texas, boasts a 3.92 grade point average and is majoring in biology. Goyco was a First Team USA Gymnastics All-American on floor and a Second Team USAG All-American on beam, while also earning a First Team All-America selection from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association on floor. The junior captured USAG national champion honors on floor, tying her career high with a 9.925 in the event. Goyco earlier qualified for the NCAA regionals on floor, competing alongside Georgia at the Athens regional, where she scored a 9.850.

Goyco and teammate Alix Pierce will now advance to the ballot for CoSIDA Academic All-America honors. The Academic All-America At Large Team will be announced in early August.

— From TWU sports information