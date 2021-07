So we’ve all over-read and bypassed the same thinkpiece: “The pandemic has affected many musicians’ lives. While they’ve been forced off busy touring schedules and out of concert halls, some have completed projects for which they needed some extra time.” Granted, it’s all true. Thank Bandcamp for keeping those without ginormous Billie Eilish or Kanye West contracts, afloat. No fibbers there. But that lede in, delivered via classic Ira Glass NPR tone? It is home cooking for “because the pandemic” searches over the past 14 months. Right? Out-trending those damn crying Jordan memes from a decade ago. Was that a decade ago? Sure felt like it was. Wait, is today Tuesday? Has anybody seen my pants? That Baby Yoda vs. Old Yoda meme is an accurate account of what this covid stress can do for the complexion of a Jedi master. Meaning, we mortals, don’t have a shot.