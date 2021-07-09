Preparation helps Isles withstand Elsa's wrath

When it comes to weather, it is good advice to expect the unexpected. The Golden Isles learned that lesson Wednesday as Tropical Storm Elsa pushed through the area. While it appeared as if Elsa would track further west as it went by our part of the coast, the storm had other ideas. Elsa shifted closer to the Isles after crossing into Georgia and also stalled, leaving our area in the midst of the most powerful part of the storm for hours Wednesday evening.