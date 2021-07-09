Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dane County, WI

Advocates say pandemic proves lower jail populations possible

By Robert Chappell
Posted by 
Madison365
Madison365
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This piece is part of a collaboration that includes the Institute for Nonprofit News, The Beacon/KCUR 89.3; Bridge Michigan/Side Effects Public Media; Cicero Independiente/South Side Weekly; Detour Detroit/Planet Detroit/Tostada Magazine; Evanston RoundTable/Growing Community Media; Madison365/Wausau Pilot & Review; and MinnPost/Sahan Journal. The project was made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation with additional support from INN’s Amplify News Project and the Solutions Journalism Network. Read more at https://inn.org/inn-collaborations/ac-life-after-covid/.

madison365.com

Comments / 0

Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Society
Dane County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Illinois State
County
Dane County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Health Disparities#Black People#Mental Health Issue#The Beacon Kcur 89 3#Evanston Roundtable#Growing Community Media#Wausau Pilot Review#Minnpost Sahan Journal#Amplify News Project#Corrections Kevin Carr#County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Homeless
Related
Appleton, WIPosted by
Madison365

‘Give me a chance’: Housing discrimination, unaffordability leave homeless community members with few options

In 20 years of living in Green Bay, Tavalon Love had never faced a challenge with housing such as she does now. Love has been adrift for months. A single mother of six, she was evicted from her home last year, and has been living in her car, friends’ houses, and hotels ever since. A large portion of her income from her two — formerly three — jobs now goes to paying for hotel stays.
Public HealthPosted by
Madison365

‘We aren’t a bunch of lazy people’: Rejoining workforce isn’t easy for some who lost jobs to COVID-19

Karen Miller wants to work. Ideally, the 65-year-old would return to her old job of digitizing government documents for Data Dimensions in Janesville, Wisconsin. But she can’t. The company laid her off in March 2020 — temporarily at first — when COVID-19 struck. The layoff became permanent last summer after the company lost a government contract and cut more than 100 employees.
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: July 9

In the final part of our series on incarceration after COVID, we hear from advocates on whether they believe county officials who say they want the reduction in the Dane County Jail population to be permanent. Plus, another big boost for the Boys and Girls Club’s new Skilled Trades Center.
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison365

Literacy Network’s COVID-19 Vaccine Education Campaign focused on adults of color increases vaccination rates to nearly 80 percent

The past few months, Literacy Network launched a campaign to reach hundreds of community members through COVID-19 vaccine education to improve vaccination rates among adults of color. With that effort, Literacy Network helped increased vaccination rates among its target population from 26 to nearly 80 percent. In fact, with the...
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison365

Incarceration after COVID: how the pandemic could permanently change jails and prisons

This piece is part of a collaboration that includes the Institute for Nonprofit News, The Beacon/KCUR 89.3; Bridge Michigan/Side Effects Public Media; Cicero Independiente/South Side Weekly; Detour Detroit/Planet Detroit/Tostada Magazine; Evanston RoundTable/Growing Community Media; Madison365/Wausau Pilot & Review; and MinnPost/Sahan Journal. The project was made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation with additional support from INN’s Amplify News Project and the Solutions Journalism Network. Read more at https://inn.org/inn-collaborations/ac-life-after-covid/.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Madison City Council pushes Reindahl Park proposal to committees

From our content partner, Channel 3000. A proposal to end a homeless encampment at a Madison city park failed to pass Tuesday night. The proposal, initially put forth by District 17 Alder Gary Halverson, would have returned Reindahl Park to a normal city park and move the homeless population there to a plot of land on the city’s south east side. Halverson used a rarely used procedural motion that would have put the plan in place immediately if it received enough votes.
Income TaxPosted by
Madison365

Gov. Evers signs state budget with $2 billion tax cut

Gov. Tony Evers signed the $87 billion state budget passed by the Republican-led state Legislature Thursday that provides $2 billion in individual income tax relief over the biennium and approximately $1 billion annually going forward. “In many ways, this budget presents a false choice between the priorities the people this...
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for July 3

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by American Family Insurance. Madison Public Library has announced a new artist in residence program. Dane Arts gave out $1 million in grants to 400 artists — one-third of them people of color. Governor Tony Evers and the Oneida Nation.
Public SafetyPosted by
Madison365

Finding the Warmth of Our Sun 42: Why is gun violence rising? And why police reforms aren’t to blame

There has been a national rise in gun violence across the United States, and some blame police reform efforts with no supporting data. In fact, the data tells a different story, with an increase before “Defund” calls, an increase before tepid defund efforts, and an increase in cities that have increased police budgets. Instead, the data points to the proliferation of gun ownership, unemployment, a breaking social fabric, and an unresponsive government. Let’s explore this complex subject a bit more.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Freedom Inc. and Madison Tenant Power launch housing fund

With the federal eviction moratorium ending in July, many Black survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault will be forced from their homes. Freedom Inc. has partnered with Madison Tenant Power and launched a housing fund for Black women, children and Queer folx impacted by housing insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their goal is to cover rent for 10 families by July.

Comments / 0

Community Policy