Clearing Pathways to Success for Black Boys and Educators of Color

“If I’m serving Black boys in a classroom, then everybody else is getting served too,” says Kyla Crawford, a teacher and librarian in Tukwila, Washington. Crawford, who graduated in 2017 from Antioch Seattle’s Master of Arts in Teaching program, is passionate about educating underserved and overlooked populations. This passion is her superpower—the tool she uses to create access and opportunities for Black boys and, thereby, for all the other students who her teaching reaches.