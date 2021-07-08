AFRAA: African International Traffic Up 72.7% in June Compared to Pre-COVID-19 Period
Even with the disastrous 2020, the havoc caused by the pandemic is still far from over with the COVID-19 new strain, Delta variant spreading at an alarming rate. African Airlines Association (AFRAA) yesterday released it’s June 2021 indicating that Africa currently accounts for a worrying number of new infections since the beginning of June. The countries most affected include Zambia, Uganda, Namibia, Botswana and Kenya, which are experiencing very high infection rates.airlinegeeks.com
