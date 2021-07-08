AFRAA: African International Traffic Up 72.7% in June Compared to Pre-COVID-19 Period

As concerns grow over new, more contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus, Turkey has stopped flights from South Africa, India, Bangladesh, Brazil, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. On Monday, the Turkish Ministry of the Interior said that arriving passengers from other counties who had been in the six counties within the last 14 days must take new measures. Firstly they will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken a maximum of 72 hours before arriving in Turkey and then must quarantine for 14 days.