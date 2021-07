Recent market volatility is sending used car values all over the place. The Toyota Tacoma is no exception. Now, the used market absurdity has created a unique circumstance for owners. In some instances, used models are selling for more than new ones. Trucks like the Tacoma only add to that mix. The only thing that will be left at the end of time is the roaches and a few Toyota trucks. Well, that, and maybe the money you got out of selling yours at the largest market spike in recent memory.