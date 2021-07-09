Cancel
UPDATE: RBC Capital Starts Bumble Inc. (BMBL) at Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson initiates coverage on Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $65.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of BMBL at Outperform and set a $65 PT based on 14x EV/'22E revenue. We believe BMBL is the quality over quantity play in online dating, where our three part thesis is: 1) an expanding TAM driven by online producing increasingly durable outcomes vs. offline, 2) female-first driving differentiated monetization and profitability tailwinds and 3) pricing power in the category is just scratching the surface, which portends longer-term margin upside. Net-adds are the primary risk relative to MTCH but we think both can be long-term secular winners, albeit with different strategies around quantity vs. quality."

www.streetinsider.com

