UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Core Laboratories (CLB) to Equalweight on Valuation

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.
Comments / 0