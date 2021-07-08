The 9 Best Zero Gravity Chairs to Lounge in This Summer

Though the best gaming chairs tend to cost upwards of $400 to $500, you can get a chair that still offers solid ergonomics for a fraction of the price. We've rounded up our picks for the best cheap gaming chairs, from traditional racing style seats to rockers and more. We've only chosen chairs with a plethora of highly-rated user reviews on Amazon. Many of these budget gaming chairs can be purchased for around $100, and some of them are even cheaper. These gaming chairs sacrifice in some departments, of course. Most notably, they are made with cheaper materials, so durability can be an issue. If you plan on using your gaming chair daily for both work and play, you might want to opt for a higher end chair that will retain its shape and comfort throughout years of use.