OSH said the deal was not in its interests. Oil Search (OSH) on July 20 said it had rejected a merger proposal from fellow Australian oil and gas explorer Santos. The company said it had recently received the confidential non-binding and indicative merger proposal, which was assessed by the board, the senior management, and its advisors. “Following that assessment, the proposal was rejected as it was determined to not be in OSH shareholders' best interests on the terms and value proposed,” the company added.