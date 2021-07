If you find yourself in the position of cooking or baking on a competition television show, to say that you are under some pressure would be a massive understatement. You have to demonstrate your expertise and flawless technique, adjust your knowledge for things like oven variables, let your own unique creativity shine through, and do it in a foreign kitchen under a tight time constraint — often while telling a camera crew every detail of what you're doing and why (not to mention maybe your life story, too). Even lifelong pros are bound to make a few mistakes.