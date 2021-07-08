Listen up: the sound of science

We devise a machine learning technique to solve the general problem of inferring network links that have time delays using only time series data of the network nodal states. This task has applications in many fields, e.g., from applied physics, data science, and engineering to neuroscience and biology. Our approach is to first train a type of machine learning system known as reservoir computing to mimic the dynamics of the unknown network. We then use the trained parameters of the reservoir system output layer to deduce an estimate of the unknown network structure. Our technique, by its nature, is noninvasive but is motivated by the widely used invasive network inference method, whereby the responses to active perturbations applied to the network are observed and employed to infer network links (e.g., knocking down genes to infer gene regulatory networks). We test this technique on experimental and simulated data from delay-coupled optoelectronic oscillator networks, with both identical and heterogeneous delays along the links. We show that the technique often yields very good results, particularly if the system does not exhibit synchrony. We also find that the presence of dynamical noise can strikingly enhance the accuracy and ability of our technique, especially in networks that exhibit synchrony.