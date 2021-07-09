Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Amtrak plan to replace dozens of aging trains: cost $7.3B

By TOM KRISHER Associated Press
Tulsa World
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Amtrak plans to spend $7.3 billion to replace 83 passenger trains, some nearly a half-century old, though much of the funding must still be approved by Congress. Amtrak said Wednesday that under the contract with German manufacturer Siemens AG, some of the trains will be hybrids, able to operate on diesel fuel and electricity where wires are available. The new trains will replace Amfleet, Metroliner and state-owned equipment starting in 2024.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Siemens Ag#Passenger Trains#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Detroit#Congress#German#Siemens Ag#Usb#Wifi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
TrafficGovernment Technology

Amtrak Signs $3.4 Billion Contract for Hybrid Battery Trains

(TNS) — Amtrak announced Wednesday that it would award a $3.4 billion contract to Sacramento, Calif.-based Siemens Mobility to manufacture its latest line of energy-efficient trains. This contract is the largest ever for the North American branch of Siemens Mobility, which has been headquartered in Sacramento for the past 30...
Trafficrock947.com

Siemens lands $3.4 billion hybrid train order from U.S. Amtrak

MUNICH (Reuters) – Siemens Mobility said on Wednesday it had landed a $3.4 billion order from U.S. national rail transportation company Amtrak for 73 trains that will be powered by hybrid engines. The order for the trains, which will play a transport corridor in the U.S. northeast, has an option...
TrafficWKTV

Amtrak to spend $7.3 billion upgrading passenger trains

DETROIT (AP) - Amtrak plans to spend $7.3 billion to replace 83 passenger trains, some of which are nearly a half-century old. The U.S. national passenger railroad says it is contracting with a unit of Siemens AG of Germany to build the trains at a U.S. factory in California. Much...
TrafficCNBC

Amtrak invests $7.3 billion in new fleet of modern trains

Amtrak just announced a $7.3 billion contract with Siemens Mobility to build 83 new trains. The agreement will help replace 40 percent of Amtrak's aging train fleet, and will introduce improved Wifi, USB ports and more legroom aboard the new trains. CNBC's Seema Mody reports on Amtrak investments.
TrafficArkansas Online

Amtrak signs contract for new trains

Amtrak has signed a contract with the manufacturing company Siemens Mobility for 83 new train sets, part of a $7.3 billion plan to upgrade its rolling stock over the next decade. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Amtrak will replace nearly 40% of its rail car fleet by 2031 and invest...
Vermont StateWCAX

Party planned for Amtrak return to Vermont after pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Montpelier are planning a celebration to mark the return of Amtrak passenger trains to Vermont. The July 19 event at the Montpelier Amtrak station in the town of Berlin will also include officials from the Vermont Agency of Transportation. The party is scheduled to...
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

State-supported Amtrak passenger trains to resume full service July 19

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr and Illini/Saluki state-supported Amtrak trains will resume full service effective July 19. Service levels had been reduced by half due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the resumption of a full schedule, there will be five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis (including the Amtrak national Texas Eagle), two daily roundtrips between Chicago and Quincy, and thre Continue Reading
La Crosse, WIwiproud.com

Plans moving forward for 2nd daily Amtrak train from St. Paul to Chicago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Wisconsin and Minnesota are working together to provide more options for train travel. First News at Nine’s Alex Loroff breaks down the twin cities-Milwaukee-Chicago passenger rail project. Multiple states are working together to provide more options for passenger rail travel. The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) project...
Trafficnny360.com

Amtrak signs $7.3B deal for multi-powered trains

PHILADELPHIA — Amtrak is spending $7.3 billion on a new fleet of up to 83 train sets to replace its nearly 50-year-old rolling stock on the Northeast Corridor and a number of state-supported routes, the national passenger railroad announced Wednesday. Locomotives pulling the trains, to be built by California-based Siemens...
TrafficPosted by
KING 5

Amtrak spending $7.3 billion on new trains, first ones built heading to Pacific Northwest

WASHINGTON — Amtrak plans to spend $7.3 billion to replace 83 passenger trains, some of which are nearly a half-century old. The U.S. national passenger railroad says it is contracting with a unit of Siemens AG of Germany to build the trains at a U.S. factory in Sacramento, with the first trains off the assembly line to serve the Cascades route in the Pacific Northwest. This line typically runs from Vancouver, British Columbia to Eugene, Oregon.
Brattleboro, VTibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Celebration Planned for the Resumption of Amtrak Service

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has announced the resumption of Amtrak Service to Vermont beginning on July 19, 2021. A celebration is planned for Monday, July 19 at 12:45pm to be held on the green adjacent to the Connecticut River, across from Whetstone Station restaurant. The festivities are provided by the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance (DBA) and will include free gelato and a performance by a local band, the Detrani Brothers. The event is free and the public is welcome. An official from Operation Lifesaver of Vermont will be on hand to give a brief talk on train safety, and other local dignitaries will also address those in attendance.
Plano, ILWSPY NEWS

Amtrak Trains Returning to Full Service Monday

State-supported Amtrak passenger trains are returning to full service beginning Monday, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation. That includes the Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr line which makes a stops in Plano, Naperville, and Mendota on its way from Chicago to Quincy. Service levels had been reduced by half because of the pandemic. The Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr will make two round trips.
TrafficWashington Post

Amtrak is not the only one on the subsidy train

Regrettably, George F. Will’s myopic analysis of Amtrak, “Right on time, it’s all-aboard for more Amtrak billions” [op-ed, July 1], omitted key facts about the current subsidies he bemoaned. Historically, Amtrak is not the only corporation either public or private in the United States or overseas receiving billions of dollars in subsidies.
mynbc5.com

Amtrak trains make a return in Vermont

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — First it was buses and airplanes – now, Amtrak trains are making a comeback in Vermont after a pandemic hiatus. For only today, tickets are $1, in honor of the two passenger trains, the Vermonter, and the Ethan Allen Express, making a return. The trains...
Virginia StatePosted by
WUSA9

New Amtrak trains will eliminate 30-minute delay on trips to Virginia

WASHINGTON — A new fleet of trains for Amtrak means that trips across the Potomac will no longer face delays for engine changes. On Wednesday, the Washington-headquartered rail service announced a $7.3 billion investment with Siemens Mobility to manufacture a new fleet of up to 83 multi-powered trains that will gradually begin to replace the current rollingstock, many of which have been in service for more than 40 years, according to Amtrak C.E.O Bill Flynn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy