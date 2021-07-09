Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Why celebrate independence as a Christian?

By CHRIS BASSETT Contributing Writer
Bonner County Daily Bee
 10 days ago

One of the many things that can be lost over time is the context of past events and their impact. We take time when we study the Bible to engage in what scholars call hermeneutics. This practice uses what we know of the history, culture, and language of a text to discover the most likely interpretation.

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Colonies#Systems Of Government#National Archives#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
Religionburlington-record.com

For some pastors, past year was a sign from God it was time to quit

Jeff Weddle, a 46-year-old, wise-cracking, self-deprecating, Bible-loving, self-described “failing pastor” from Wisconsin, was already thinking of leaving the ministry before COVID-19 and the 2020 election. He was, as he put it, fed up with church life after two decades as a pastor. Then, what he called “the stupid” — feuds...
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
ReligionGainesville.com

'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
ReligionWatertown Daily Times

Why go to church?

The pandemic changed many things about our lives. One of the things it changed is the way we worship. During the quarantine, many churches went online, so that their members could continue to “worship.” This led some to wonder why they should ever bother with going back to church. After all, isn’t it much more enjoyable to stream the service on your smart device while you sit in your pj’s on your favorite recliner with a cup of coffee in your hand?
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: Love, truth and obedience

We are taking a look at the shortest books of the Bible. Second John precedes Third John in the Bible but follows it on the list of shortest books in the Bible. With 13 verses and one chapter, the second book of John has a few more words than Third John in the King James Version.
ReligionDesiring God

Why Comfortable Christians Go Prayerless

Why are we so content to go prayerless? Or to ask it another way, what is it that motivates our prayer lives? What can sustain us here? What breathes urgency and jump-starts our intercession? This seems like such a relevant topic for every Christian to ponder. And with that topic on the table today we turn to a classic John Piper clip from a sermon he preached in the late 1980s. It was sent to us by Summer, who lives in Niceville, Florida. Thank you very much, Summer. Here’s Pastor John addressing prayer neglect.
Religiontruthforlife.org

The Glory of God

The Lord our God has shown us his glory. God’s great design in all His works is the manifestation of His own glory. Any aim less than this would be unworthy of Himself. But how shall the glory of God be manifested to such fallen creatures as we are? Man’s eye is not single in its focus; he always has a side glance toward his own honor, has too high an estimate of his own powers, and so is not qualified to behold the glory of the Lord. It is clear, then, that self must stand out of the way, that there may be room for God to be exalted. And this is the reason why He often brings His people into straits and difficulties, that, being made conscious of their own folly and weakness, they may be fitted to behold the majesty of God when He comes to work their deliverance. He whose life is one even and smooth path will see but little of the glory of the Lord, for he has few occasions of self-emptying and hence but little fitness for being filled with the revelation of God. They who navigate little streams and shallow creeks know but little of the God of tempests; but they who are “doing business on the great waters”1 see “his wondrous works in the deep.”2 Among the huge waves of bereavement, poverty, temptation, and reproach, we learn the power of Jehovah, because we feel the littleness of man.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

In the face of guilt, shame or sin, do not hide from God

In the opening moments of the Bible, we read about the first humans — Adam and Eve. They were God’s creative masterpieces being perfect in every way. He made them with three intentions: to love them personally, for them to fill the Earth with people, and for them to take care of the Earth He had just created.
ReligionJournal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: No monopoly on morality

In a recent letter, Melvin Douglas Wilson made this wholly unsupportable statement: “The Christian church is the only force that is constraining most of the evil in this country, and as the number of true Christians decreases, the amount of evil in the world will continue to increase.” So are we to assume that Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, Baha’i, Sikhs, Pagans, Druze, atheists, agnostics, and the various faiths of indigenous peoples have no positive influence?
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Do whatever it takes for you to get 'hungry' for God

I was at a wedding this past weekend and a relative of the bride’s family came up to me to tell me she reads my columns. I am very thankful for the encouragement that comes when I know that after all these years people are still reading my column! Then this dear sister in Christ said, “When are we going to have the revival you have been writing about?”
Nashville, TNlifewayresearch.com

Why Christians Should Care About the Uyghur Muslims

At the Southern Baptist Convention 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee, messengers passed Resolution 8 On The Uyghur Genocide, to “condemn the actions of the Chinese Communist Party against the Uyghur people.” But many are still unsure of who the Uyghurs are and why it matters. The Uyghurs and Their Plight. The...
Religiontheava.com

Plutarch on the Dangers of a Public Career

Harpalus the treasurer had run away from Alexander the Great because he was conscious that his prodigality had led him into criminal practices, and because he was afraid of his master, who was now becoming harsh to his friends. After he had taken refuge with the Athenian people and put...
ReligionWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Whatever happened to God and The Church?

In 2001, Donald Bloesch raised the question in a Christianity Today article and set the looming issue on the table before us all. Professor Bloesch ably addressed some needed areas of great concern. To this I would like to touch upon some similar matters as well, that remind us of the ever-present schemes of Satan and his relentless pursuit of distraction and disorder in The Church.
Festivalnorthendregionalreview.com

FOCCP Independence Celebration: A Patriotic Community Event

Last year, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) were forced to cancel their popular and well attended Independence Day Celebration due to the pandemic. However, FOCCP was determined to make it happen this year, coming back with flying colors, by presenting a highly successful community patriotic celebration. The event...
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer to Help Your Kids Love God’s Word

“And these words which I command you today shall be in your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up.“ Deuteronomy 6:6-7(NKJV) Our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy