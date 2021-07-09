Bennett representing Idaho at ALA Girls Nation

Bonner County student Brecon Bennett is one of 100 young women selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary ALA Girls Nation session in Washington, D.C., July 24-31. As part of the program, two people are selected during the 50 ALA Girls State sessions held across the country. These students then represent their respective states at ALA Girls Nation. The six-day leadership conference provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into the workings of government, instills a sense of pride in our country, promotes youth civic engagement and creates friendships and memories that last a lifetime.