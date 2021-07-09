Cancel
Anderson to minister at River of Life

Bonner County Daily Bee
 10 days ago

Wayne C. Anderson will minister at River of Life Fellowship this weekend. Ministry will take place at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Anderson gives apostolic oversight to hundreds of pastors, ministers, and churches in the United States and on five continents. His aim is to unify the faithful through the bonds of love, God’s promises, and a desire to place the substance of the power of God to heal the sick. He is passionately seeking the tangible manifestation of the ministry of Jesus through the substance of divine healing.

