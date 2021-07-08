Cancel
‘Golden Girls’ actor Chick Vennera dies at 74

By David Matthews
NY Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Chick Vennera died from cancer Wednesday at his home in Burbank. The prolific performer was 74. According to Deadline, Vennera’s death was confirmed by his daughter Nicky Vennera. Vennera was perhaps most well-known for his appearing as multiple characters, including a Cuban boxer and a big-headed TV consumer affairs...

Chick Vennera Dies, Animaniacs and Thank God It's Friday Star Was 74

Chick Vennera, an actor and voiceover artist known for many roles including the movie Thank God It's Friday and the animated series Animaniacs, has passed away. The veteran performer reportedly died on Wednesday at his home in Burbank, California, following a battle with cancer. The death of Chick Vennera was also confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera. He was 74 years old.
TheDailyBeast

‘Mani’ Actor Daniel Mickelson Dies at Age 23

Actor Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at age 23, his sister announced Monday on Instagram. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. “My heart is shattered and to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say,” wrote his sister Meredith. Mickelson had appeared in the television series Mani and the horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man. Hollywood stars have taken to social media to mourn the actor’s death, including Paris Hilton. “You were such a light,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram story. “So sad to hear this bro. RIP.” The actor had posted pictures of himself hiking and as well as TikTok videos from a hike with his girlfriend a week before his death.
The Independent

Joanne Linville death: Star Trek and The Twilight Zone actor dies aged 93

Joanne Linville, the actor best known for the role of the Romulan commander in 1968’s Star Trek: The Original Series died in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 June) aged 93. The co-founder of the Stella Adler Academy in Los Angeles also appeared in shows and films like Kraft Theatre, James Dean, I Spy, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie’s Angels, Dynasty, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Studio One.“Linville lived a full life,” read a press release announcing her death. “One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”Linville, who appeared in over 100...
Variety

Stuart Damon, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 84

Stuart Damon, who best known for his role on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 84. “He’d been struggling with renal failure for the last several years,” ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio confirmed in a Facebook post. “He was a kind, loving and friendly man. It’s something Christopher heard his entire life. It was my honor to know Stuart Damon. May this Prince R.I.P.”
The Independent

Lisa Banes: Actor who starred in Gone Girl and Cocktail

Lisa Banes was a versatile star of stage, television and film whose work spanned decades with more than 80 appearances in cinema and on the small screen – from the stressed wife of Malcolm McDowell’s angry man to Tom Cruise’s one-time lover in Cocktail.Starting in 1980, in the off-Broadway play Look Back in Anger, she was perhaps best known for playing Marybeth Elliot, the devastated and furious mother of Rosamund Pike’s missing Amy Dunne in 2014’s Gone Girl.Banes was born in 1955 in Chagrin Falls, Cleveland, Ohio to her father, Ken, who worked in advertising and her mother, Mary Lou,...
KFI AM 640

Filmmaker, Actor Robert Downey Sr. Dies At 85

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Funeral services were pending today for filmmaker and actor Robert Downey Sr., father of Oscar-nominated actor Robert Downey Jr. The senior Downey died Tuesday night, his son announced on his Instagram page. “Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages...
Los Angeles, CAtheclevelandamerican.com

The Famous and Beautiful Actress Joanne Linville on ‘Star Trek’ who always acting Multiple movies and Dies at 93

Our beautiful and memorable actress comes on the episode of Star Trek and The twilight zone episodes in the year 1960. After that, she dies on Sunday in the Los Angeles place. Now, she reaches the age of 93. She has appeared on thousands of TV shows for her career from her career such as Studio One, The United States Steel Hour, Hawaii Five-O, Fun spoke, Colundo, and more. After these performances, she gets the chance to act on the big screen for many movies. These movies are ‘A Star is bro’, The Goddess with Kim Stanley, Scorpio, Burt Lancaster, Kris Kristofferson, Barba Streisand, and more. Lenville is also played the role of Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper for her ex-husband. It was directed by Mark Rydell in the year 2001. The TNT telefilm makes this telefilm with the James Dean and they are starting with the James Francisco.
Ann Willis Ratray Dies, Actor and Celebrated Child Drama Coach Was 81

Ann Willis Ratray, broadway and screen actress and youth drama coach to many other stars, passed away on June 9th at her home in New York. She was aged 81. The actress was survived by husband Peter Ratray, her partner for almost 55 years, who was with her along with other family members when she died after a long illness.
TheDailyBeast

‘Night Court’ Actor Charlie Robinson Dies at 75

Charlie Robinson, known for his role as Mac the court clerk in the 1980s sitcom Night Court, passed away Sunday at the age of 75. Robinson made appearances in multiple TV series over his 50-year career, including Home Improvement, NCIS, and The Guestbook. Robinson started as a theater actor and R&B singer for groups Archie Bell and the Drells and Southern Clouds of Joy before attending Chris Wilson’s acting school, Studio 7, in the late 1960s. By the next decade, he moved to Hollywood and appeared in films such as The Black Gestapo, Sugar Hill, and Caribe. He directed three episodes of Night Court and one of Love & War. Robinson won the Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for his role as Simon in The Whipping Man and the Best Actor Ovation Award for his work in Fences. The cause of death was cardiac arrest and complications from cancer. He is survived by his wife, Dolorita, four children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Joyce MacKenzie, 'Tarzan' Actress, Dead at 95

Joyce MacKenzie, who starred as Jane in one of the 1950s Tarzan movies starring Lex Barker, died last month. She was 95. MacKenzie starred in over a dozen movies during the 1940s and 1950s, including the underrated Humphrey Bogart newspaper classic Deadline - U.S.A. and the crime drama The Racket with Robert Mitchum.
Wide Open Country

‘Golden Girls’ Star Rue Mcclanahan Was Married 6 Times

In one particularly memorable episode of The Golden Girls, the sweet-but-dimwitted Rose asks Blanche, "Tell me, is it possible to love two men at the same time?" To which Blanche replies, "Set the scene. Have we been drinking?" Throughout the long-running American sitcom, Blanche Devereaux delighted audiences with her sassy, man-eating Southern belle style. The TV series, which co-stars Betty White (Rose), Bea Arthur (Dorothy), and Estelle Getty (Sophia) as her best friends, ran for seven seasons on NBC.
Bill Duke on 'Deep Cover' and Hollywood's gatekeepers

The incredible breadth of actor and filmmaker Bill Duke's career has been on display recently, with a spotlight on projects new and old. Duke plays a pivotal supporting role in the new Steven Soderbergh film "No Sudden Move" on HBO Max. His 1984 film "The Killing Floor," about a unionization effort among slaughterhouse workers in World War I-era Chicago, was celebrated at this year's Cannes Film Festival. And his 1992 film "Deep Cover," starring Laurence Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum and Clarence Williams III, has just been released on home video as part of the Criterion Collection.
'Home Alone' Actor's Mother, Renowned Drama Coach, Dead at 81

Ann Willis Ratray, the renowned acting coach and mother of Home Alone actor Devin Ratray, died on June 9 at her New York City home. Her family, including her husband, actor Peter Ratray, was by her side. She was 81. "Ann Willis Ratray, actress, artist, model, Miss America pageant winner,...
What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
TheDailyBeast

‘Parent ’Hood’ Star Suzzanne Douglas Dies at 64

Actress Suzzanne Douglas, who played dozens of roles throughout her four-decade career, has died at her home on Martha’s Vineyard from complications of cancer, her husband said. She was 64. “The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas,” her publicist Penny Vizcarra said. “She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of the word.” Douglas was born in Chicago and raised by a single mom, eventually making her silver screen debut in Tap. She went on to star in the WB series The Parent ’Hood and had roles in Whitney, The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. In January, she revealed on Facebook that she’d battled “two life threatening cancers,” encouraging others to not let “poor health interrupt your purpose.”

