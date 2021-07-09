Green Day's American Idiot

A surprise announcement that rock band Green Day is performing at Cain's Ballroom Tuesday sold out within 30 minutes Monday morning. Even Chad Rodgers of Cain's says at first, he didn't fully know about the concert. Cain's Ballroom Co-owner Chad Rodgers didn't know who was performing was at first - all he knew was the venue was reserved by someone big until one of his colleagues got wind that it might be Green Day.