Celebrities with ties to Cuba, such as Gloria Estefan and Camila Cabello, are raising awareness about the ongoing crisis impacting the country. Thousands of Cubans are actively protesting the government over rising prices and shortages of food and medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as blackouts plaguing the island. The turnout is among the largest anti-government demonstrations in Cuba’s recent history. Amid the already growing tensions, Cuba’s government denounced the protests and deployed armed forces, further provoking an already volatile situation.