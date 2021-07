In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Doug Ghim lands his 218-yard second shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would two-putt for birdie. In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Doug Ghim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ghim finished his day tied for 22nd at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.