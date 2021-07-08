OC Lions Club Donates Money To Stephen Decatur For Better Football Helmets
Stephen Decatur High head football coach Jake Coleman recently spoke to the Ocean City Lions Club about the team’s Riddell football helmets. Used in the NFL, these greatly reduce the risk of concussions. Coleman hopes to raise enough funds to purchase one for every player. The club donated money for two helmets and individual members contributed for an additional two. Pictured, from left, are Coach Jake Coleman, Lion J.D. Quillin modeling a helmet, and outgoing President Mike Hooper.mdcoastdispatch.com
