OC Knights of Columbus Support Grace Center

The Ocean City Knights of Columbus Council #9053 continues to support the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health, located in Berlin, through some creative ways. During the month of March, the Life Program of the Knights combined two worthwhile efforts into one special program to collect gift cards and cash from membership and friends. A total of $645 was collected in the form of gift cards, checks or cash to support local families. Pictured for the presentation were Jackie Failla, nurse manager at Grace; Kevin Hughes, life program director for Council #9053; and Jasmine Dennis, executive director at Grace.