ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

States with the highest rates of depression

By Andrew Lisa, Brian Budzynski
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvZo1_0arokcco00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341Ghx_0arokcco00
fizkes // Shutterstock

States with the highest rates of depression

Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the World Health Organization, and the Pan American Health Organization. Those who suffer from it are at much greater risk for things like metabolic and cardiovascular disease, and the global economy suffers $1 trillion in lost productivity every year to anxiety and depression disorders alone. Substance abuse is more prevalent among people with depression. Young people, who are more than twice as likely to drop out of school when they suffer from depression, are especially vulnerable.

That was all bad enough before the COVID-19 pandemic created economic and social conditions that were ripe for a quieter but equally crushing medical crisis to emerge—in mental health. That crisis has arrived in the form of a dramatic nationwide spike in cases of depression and anxiety since the arrival of the virus—and it’s not hard to understand why. Many who were struggling before the pandemic, and even many who weren’t, were pushed to depression by months of stress, isolation, loss of control, change, instability, and uncertainty—all of which played out against a backdrop of frightening social unrest.

Rates of depression, however, vary considerably from one state to the next. Here, Stacker examines the prevalence of depression in every state in America and then breaks down those findings by key demographics like sex, race, and income.

To determine the states with the highest rates of depression, Stacker used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System . All 50 states and Washington D.C. are ranked based on the share of the sampled population that reported a depression diagnosis in 2020. The national median for diagnosed depression rates is 19.5%.

It’s important to note that the findings are limited to, in essence, the first nine months of the pandemic, and therefore exclude the time of the pandemic thereafter. Consequently, the data may not represent an uptick in cases—particularly in major depressive episodes—that many states may have realized post-2020.

You may also like: 25 virology terms to help you understand outbreaks, from the common cold to COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nlgus_0arokcco00
Stacker

#51. Hawaii

- Population diagnosed with depression: 12.7%
- Depression rate breakdown by sex:
-- 9.6% rate for male population
-- 15.8% rate for female population
- Depression rate breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 16.5% rate for white population
-- 17.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 8.3% rate for Asian population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rOaDx_0arokcco00
Stacker

#50. California

- Population diagnosed with depression: 14.1%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 9.4% rate for male population
-- 18.6% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 18.4% rate for white population
-- 19.7% rate for Black population
-- 12.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 5.2% rate for Asian population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZD9Lp_0arokcco00
Stacker

#48. Florida

- Population diagnosed with depression: 14.7%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 9.8% rate for male population
-- 19.2% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 17.2% rate for white population
-- 11.6% rate for Black population
-- 11.2% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6tLr_0arokcco00
Stacker

#48. Illinois

- Population diagnosed with depression: 14.7%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 11.2% rate for male population
-- 18.0% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 16.1% rate for white population
-- 10.2% rate for Black population
-- 15.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdFAb_0arokcco00
Stacker

#47. New Jersey

- Population diagnosed with depression: 15.2%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 12.2% rate for male population
-- 18.0% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 16.4% rate for white population
-- 14.8% rate for Black population
-- 14.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 10.0% rate for Asian population

You may also like: Medical information to have ready in case of emergency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16v2kd_0arokcco00
Stacker

#46. Delaware

- Population diagnosed with depression: 15.6%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 10.9% rate for male population
-- 19.9% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 17.7% rate for white population
-- 11.6% rate for Black population
-- 9.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BlJx_0arokcco00
Stacker

#45. Maryland

- Population diagnosed with depression: 15.7%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 12.1% rate for male population
-- 19.0% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 19.0% rate for white population
-- 12.6% rate for Black population
-- 8.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 12.0% rate for Asian population
-- 29.6% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVFP0_0arokcco00
Stacker

#44. Alaska

- Population diagnosed with depression: 15.9%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 9.4% rate for male population
-- 23.0% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 16.6% rate for white population
-- 23.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 12.7% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tl8sa_0arokcco00
Stacker

#43. South Dakota

- Population diagnosed with depression: 16.1%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 10.2% rate for male population
-- 22.1% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 15.8% rate for white population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TV8zf_0arokcco00
Stacker

#41. Nebraska

- Population diagnosed with depression: 16.8%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 11.4% rate for male population
-- 22.1% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 17.6% rate for white population
-- 15.4% rate for Black population
-- 10.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 14.1% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

You may also like: Over 45? Here’s how often you should be screened for these health conditions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnyPm_0arokcco00
Stacker

#41. New York

- Population diagnosed with depression: 16.8%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 13.9% rate for male population
-- 19.4% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 18.2% rate for white population
-- 15.3% rate for Black population
-- 17.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 8.9% rate for Asian population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQ5YA_0arokcco00
Stacker

#39. Georgia

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.2%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 12.3% rate for male population
-- 21.7% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 21.0% rate for white population
-- 12.4% rate for Black population
-- 10.9% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHoND_0arokcco00
Stacker

#39. Virginia

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.2%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 12.1% rate for male population
-- 22.1% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 19.4% rate for white population
-- 15.7% rate for Black population
-- 10.1% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 8.6% rate for Asian population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bM0wG_0arokcco00
Stacker

#37. Arizona

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.4%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 13.1% rate for male population
-- 21.5% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 20.0% rate for white population
-- 13.7% rate for Black population
-- 13.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 16.2% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfj9c_0arokcco00
Stacker

#37. Iowa

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.4%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 11.2% rate for male population
-- 23.4% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 17.5% rate for white population
-- 15.1% rate for Black population
-- 15.3% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

You may also like: 10 potential early signs of dementia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ON6at_0arokcco00
Stacker

#35. New Mexico

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.6%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 12.5% rate for male population
-- 22.5% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 19.8% rate for white population
-- 16.1% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 13.3% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ba4yF_0arokcco00
Stacker

#35. Nevada

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.6%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 13.6% rate for male population
-- 21.5% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 21.7% rate for white population
-- 14.4% rate for Black population
-- 14.2% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8eVd_0arokcco00
Stacker

#33. Connecticut

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.7%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 12.2% rate for male population
-- 22.8% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 18.8% rate for white population
-- 12.2% rate for Black population
-- 18.9% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OBYT_0arokcco00
Stacker

#33. Texas

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.7%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 12.7% rate for male population
-- 22.4% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 21.0% rate for white population
-- 16.5% rate for Black population
-- 14.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 7.9% rate for Asian population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Opk0F_0arokcco00
Stacker

#32. Massachusetts

- Population diagnosed with depression: 17.9%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 12.8% rate for male population
-- 22.6% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 18.2% rate for white population
-- 17.4% rate for Black population
-- 23.1% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 6.2% rate for Asian population

You may also like: States where the most people live in maternal health care deserts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bikE8_0arokcco00
Stacker

#31. Wyoming

- Population diagnosed with depression: 18.3%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 12.1% rate for male population
-- 24.7% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 18.3% rate for white population
-- 19.9% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u60Bo_0arokcco00
Stacker

#30. Colorado

- Population diagnosed with depression: 18.4%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 12.7% rate for male population
-- 24.2% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 19.5% rate for white population
-- 18.1% rate for Black population
-- 15.3% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 27.6% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tShxK_0arokcco00
Stacker

#29. Idaho

- Population diagnosed with depression: 18.9%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 12.7% rate for male population
-- 25.0% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 18.5% rate for white population
-- 18.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 26.0% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkEPm_0arokcco00
Stacker

#27. Kansas

- Population diagnosed with depression: 19.2%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 12.7% rate for male population
-- 25.5% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 19.7% rate for white population
-- 17.0% rate for Black population
-- 16.2% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 27.2% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EitWn_0arokcco00
Stacker

#27. North Dakota

- Population diagnosed with depression: 19.2%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 13.4% rate for male population
-- 25.3% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 18.9% rate for white population
-- 24.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 26.1% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

You may also like: Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.—here's how it breaks down by state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38btlw_0arokcco00
Stacker

#26. Michigan

- Population diagnosed with depression: 19.6%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 13.8% rate for male population
-- 25.0% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 20.0% rate for white population
-- 15.9% rate for Black population
-- 25.3% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 30.0% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mw03g_0arokcco00
Stacker

#23. Washington DC

- Population diagnosed with depression: 19.8%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 15.2% rate for male population
-- 23.9% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 22.5% rate for white population
-- 18.3% rate for Black population
-- 13.5% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 16.5% rate for Asian population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3sZD_0arokcco00
Stacker

#23. Minnesota

- Population diagnosed with depression: 19.8%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 13.4% rate for male population
-- 26.0% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 20.7% rate for white population
-- 15.5% rate for Black population
-- 16.1% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 7.1% rate for Asian population
-- 34.9% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjvOq_0arokcco00
Stacker

#23. Wisconsin

- Population diagnosed with depression: 19.8%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 12.9% rate for male population
-- 26.5% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 19.7% rate for white population
-- 20.2% rate for Black population
-- 19.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 39.9% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wd7yI_0arokcco00
Stacker

#22. Pennsylvania

- Population diagnosed with depression: 20.2%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 14.0% rate for male population
-- 26.2% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 20.0% rate for white population
-- 18.8% rate for Black population
-- 29.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

You may also like: Most common nutrient deficiencies—and the superfoods that can help

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlqUB_0arokcco00
Stacker

#21. North Carolina

- Population diagnosed with depression: 20.8%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 15.2% rate for male population
-- 26.1% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 23.4% rate for white population
-- 16.7% rate for Black population
-- 11.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 31.1% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIwSe_0arokcco00
Stacker

#20. Mississippi

- Population diagnosed with depression: 20.9%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 14.8% rate for male population
-- 26.4% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 23.4% rate for white population
-- 16.1% rate for Black population
-- 36.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

Stacker

#19. Rhode Island

- Population diagnosed with depression: 21.1%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 16.1% rate for male population
-- 25.8% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 21.7% rate for white population
-- 14.5% rate for Black population
-- 20.5% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMJhC_0arokcco00
Stacker

#18. Oregon

- Population diagnosed with depression: 21.2%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 15.1% rate for male population
-- 27.1% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 21.7% rate for white population
-- 25.0% rate for Black population
-- 16.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 15.9% rate for Asian population
-- 17.8% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7DmU_0arokcco00
Stacker

#16. New Hampshire

- Population diagnosed with depression: 21.4%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 15.0% rate for male population
-- 27.7% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 21.0% rate for white population
-- 28.3% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

You may also like: 5 scientifically proven ways to improve your sleep

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKcm6_0arokcco00
Stacker

#16. South Carolina

- Population diagnosed with depression: 21.4%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 14.5% rate for male population
-- 27.7% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 23.1% rate for white population
-- 16.2% rate for Black population
-- 15.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTzSs_0arokcco00
Stacker

#15. Indiana

- Population diagnosed with depression: 21.9%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 15.8% rate for male population
-- 27.7% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 22.9% rate for white population
-- 17.4% rate for Black population
-- 17.8% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 31.2% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxuOk_0arokcco00
Stacker

#14. Ohio

- Population diagnosed with depression: 22.0%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 15.8% rate for male population
-- 27.8% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 22.3% rate for white population
-- 19.9% rate for Black population
-- 26.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJEDM_0arokcco00
Stacker

#13. Maine

- Population diagnosed with depression: 22.1%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 16.0% rate for male population
-- 27.7% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 22.0% rate for white population
-- 26.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HW6iW_0arokcco00
Stacker

#12. Montana

- Population diagnosed with depression: 22.6%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 15.0% rate for male population
-- 30.1% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 21.8% rate for white population
-- 28.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 29.3% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

You may also like: 10 invasive plants that can also trigger allergies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EytX_0arokcco00
Stacker

#11. Missouri

- Population diagnosed with depression: 22.8%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 15.9% rate for male population
-- 29.3% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 23.5% rate for white population
-- 17.1% rate for Black population
-- 21.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 38.4% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWdBX_0arokcco00
Stacker

#10. Oklahoma

- Population diagnosed with depression: 22.9%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 16.2% rate for male population
-- 29.3% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 23.4% rate for white population
-- 24.5% rate for Black population
-- 15.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 25.5% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax9oD_0arokcco00
Stacker

#9. Utah

- Population diagnosed with depression: 23.1%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 16.1% rate for male population
-- 30.1% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 24.3% rate for white population
-- 20.1% rate for Black population
-- 19.0% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 21.5% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0wj1_0arokcco00
Stacker

#8. Vermont

- Population diagnosed with depression: 23.3%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 17.9% rate for male population
-- 28.5% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 22.4% rate for white population
-- 31.2% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 34.4% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0av7zf_0arokcco00
Stacker

#7. Washington

- Population diagnosed with depression: 23.4%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 17.7% rate for male population
-- 29.1% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 25.4% rate for white population
-- 22.4% rate for Black population
-- 19.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 10.7% rate for Asian population
-- 36.7% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

You may also like: Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7vIL_0arokcco00
Stacker

#4. Alabama

- Population diagnosed with depression: 23.5%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 16.1% rate for male population
-- 30.3% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 25.0% rate for white population
-- 21.4% rate for Black population
-- 27.5% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

Stacker

#4. Arkansas

- Population diagnosed with depression: 23.5%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 15.1% rate for male population
-- 31.4% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 25.1% rate for white population
-- 19.6% rate for Black population
-- 13.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 23.4% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpEzH_0arokcco00
Stacker

#4. Louisiana

- Population diagnosed with depression: 23.5%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 16.6% rate for male population
-- 30.0% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 25.0% rate for white population
-- 20.0% rate for Black population
-- 25.4% rate for Hispanic or Latino population
-- 28.7% rate for Native American or Alaska Native population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChKFe_0arokcco00
Stacker

#3. Tennessee

- Population diagnosed with depression: 24.1%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 16.5% rate for male population
-- 31.2% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 25.1% rate for white population
-- 20.9% rate for Black population
-- 16.6% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2x69_0arokcco00
Stacker

#2. Kentucky

- Population diagnosed with depression: 24.2%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 18.4% rate for male population
-- 29.7% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 24.8% rate for white population
-- 18.8% rate for Black population
-- 17.7% rate for Hispanic or Latino population

You may also like: 25 facts about food allergies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UHaH_0arokcco00
Stacker

#1. West Virginia

- Population diagnosed with depression: 26.4%
- Breakdown by sex:
-- 20.1% rate for male population
-- 32.4% rate for female population
- Breakdown by race/ethnicity:
-- 26.6% rate for white population
-- 15.2% rate for Black population

You may also like: States with the highest cancer rates

Comments / 7

Related
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Hawaii State
CBS News

Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past six weeks, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 109,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days – about 232 per 100,000 people. Based on this per capita measure, the most dangerous state […]
COLORADO STATE
Nature.com

Stressful life events and trajectories of depression symptoms in a U.S. military cohort

Depression is a common mental disorder that may comprise distinct, underlying symptom patterns over time. Associations between stressful life events throughout the civilian lifecourse-including during childhood-and adult depression have been documented in many populations, but are less commonly assessed in military samples. We identified different trajectories of depression symptoms across four years in a military cohort using latent class growth analysis, and investigated the relationship between these trajectories and two domains of civilian life experiences: childhood adversity (e.g., being mistreated during childhood) and more proximal stressful experiences (e.g., divorce). A four-group depression model was identified, including a symptom-free group (62%), an increasing symptom group (13%), a decreasing symptom group (16%), and a "chronic" symptom group (9%). Compared to the symptom-free group, soldiers with childhood adversity were more likely to be in the chronic depression, decreasing, and increasing symptom groups. Time-varying adult stressors had the largest effect on depression symptoms for the increasing symptom group compared to other groups, particularly in the last two years of follow-up. This study indicates the importance of considering events from throughout the lifecourse-not only those from deployment-when studying the mental health of servicemembers.
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy