Forever an optimist in an imperfect world

On Saturday, June 26, Feral Fixers held a cat adoption event at its Lombard home. The non-profit organization, which is 100 percent volunteer- and donation-based, uses a trap/neuter/return method to help reduce the feral cat population in DuPage County. “We have adopted out [roughly] 2,200 cats and kittens since 2013 when we started our adoption program,” said Sue Lee, Feral Fixers vice president and adoption/foster coordinator, adding, “We average 300 adoptions a year.” She explained that in addition to offering kittens for adoption, there are some adult cats, like Ferris—shown here with foster mom Cheri Kramer—that are suitable for adoption.
