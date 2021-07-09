Forever an optimist in an imperfect world

I watch the home remodeling shows when I ride my bike at the gym. It struck me the other day that nothing is truly permanent. When these houses were built 30, 50 or 100 years ago, they were brand-spanking new. Now when the designers look at them, “This has to go. This needs to come out. The fireplace has to be replaced.” And in another 30 or 100 years, someone else will be saying the same thing once again. Although, by then, it may just be cheaper to tear it down and bring in a giant 3-D printer. Assuming, of course, that the zombie apocalypse hasn’t come, and folks are still living in single-family homes.