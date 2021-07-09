Cancel
Forever an optimist in an imperfect world

By Billy Holland
Courier News
 10 days ago

I watch my little grandson who is almost 3-years-old, and it’s amazing how fast he is learning about life. He’s happy when he has his way, but when he’s told no or stop, he bows his head and sticks out his lower lip. How many of us are like this?...

