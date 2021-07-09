SSU student dies after being struck by car on East Cotati Ave.

A 21-year-old Sonoma State University student died July 5 after a car struck him while he was crossing East Cotati Avenue, authorities said. Just before noon on Monday, the SSU student, whose identity will not been released until next of kin is notified, was crossing East Cotati Avenue from the Wolf Den Plaza heading towards the SSU campus. The student was not using a crosswalk and stepped off of the center median when a black Ford Fusion struck him, according to the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department.