Protect us from Fishers Cove

This letter was sent to the Lewes City Mayor and Council, and to the Lewes Planning Commission, with a copy submitted to the Cape Gazette for publication. If ever there was a clear path for the Lewes Planning Commission and Lewes City Council to protect the Rodney Avenue and Hoornkill Street citizens’ property rights, this is the time. Fishers Cove is in a flood plain, and for this reason development was denied over a decade ago and again more recently. The simple solution is to leave the flood plain untouched. Fill dirt, holding ponds and swales (drainage ditches on Rodney Street) are not the answer.