Byrne sheds light on re-election efforts

I am running for re-election for Rehoboth Beach commissioner because I love living in this beautiful city and I have a great desire to keep it the welcoming, clean, safe and eco-friendly city that has drawn me here for the past 30 years. My wife Sherri Wright and I have owned here since 2002 and have lived here full time since 2009. Our three children and their families, including three grandsons, love Rehoboth and visit us here several times each year.