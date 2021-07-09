Cancel
US Dollar Index track T-bond yields to bounce off 50-SMA

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDXY consolidates the previous day’s pullback from three-month high. US Treasury yields rebound from February lows amid covid concerns. Rising wedge near the multi-day top keeps buyers cautious. US dollar index (DXY) seesaws around 92.40, up 0.05% intraday, amid early Friday. In doing so, the greenback gauge tracks the Treasury...

