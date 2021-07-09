INXS’ ‘Original Sin’ Short Film and Soundtrack Coming Soon

The new soundtrack to the upcoming Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, has some big shoes to fill. The soundtrack to the original Space Jam, according to New Legacy director Malcolm D. Lee via Rolling Stone, “came at a time when soundtracks for movies were just exploding, particularly when it came to African-American music — hip hop and R&B.” So the soundtrack to the Space Jam sequel had to, by Lee’s own admission, clear a “high bar.” By the looks of the new soundtrack, which is out tonight ahead of the film’s release on July 16, it seems to more than live up to its predecessor, and has the added benefit of featuring exactly zero R. Kelly songs. The track list features new music from Saweetie, Lil Tecca & Aminé, and Brockhampton, among others, in addition to the two singles already released from Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin as well as SZA and SAINt JHN. This is likely the one piece of Space Jam 2 news entirely without controversy. Listen to the full soundtrack below.