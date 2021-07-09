Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

INXS’ ‘Original Sin’ Short Film and Soundtrack Coming Soon

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext Friday (July 16) sees the debut of Original Sin - The 7 Sins, a short film directed by Amy Tinkham, and inspired by Dante Alighieri's Inferno. Starring Autumn Miller and Trevor Jackson, the film is intertwined with the music of INXS, in the form of reimagined cuts by a starry lineup of artists.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dante Alighieri
Person
Michael Hutchence
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Trevor Jackson
Person
Eric Burdon
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Kirk Pengilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Film#Music Within#Australian#Veeps#Murphy S Petrol Records#Universal Music Group#Eric Burdon War#Academy Award#Dolby#The Aria Hall Of Fame#Originalsininxs Veeps Com#Ida Redig 4#Tricky Inxs 6#Loane Inxs 8#Vimala Aden Jaron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesVulture

Come On and Slam, Welcome to the Space Jam 2 Soundtrack

The new soundtrack to the upcoming Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, has some big shoes to fill. The soundtrack to the original Space Jam, according to New Legacy director Malcolm D. Lee via Rolling Stone, “came at a time when soundtracks for movies were just exploding, particularly when it came to African-American music — hip hop and R&B.” So the soundtrack to the Space Jam sequel had to, by Lee’s own admission, clear a “high bar.” By the looks of the new soundtrack, which is out tonight ahead of the film’s release on July 16, it seems to more than live up to its predecessor, and has the added benefit of featuring exactly zero R. Kelly songs. The track list features new music from Saweetie, Lil Tecca & Aminé, and Brockhampton, among others, in addition to the two singles already released from Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin as well as SZA and SAINt JHN. This is likely the one piece of Space Jam 2 news entirely without controversy. Listen to the full soundtrack below.
Theater & Dancethemusicnetwork.com

INXS classics reimagined for Seven Sins short film

A new short film by US director Amy Tinkham called Original Sin – The Seven Sins comes with a soundtrack that reimagines 13 INXS classics. This was one of the projects that INXS mentor Christopher Murphy was working on around the time of his death earlier this year. Tinkham said...
Moviesclassical-music.com

Supernova: who wrote the music to the film and can you buy the soundtrack?

Supernova is a heartbreaking film which follows two men – Sam and Tusker – who have been in a relationship for 20 years, as they embark on a trip across England in an old camper van to visit friends and family after Tusker is diagnosed with early-onset dementia. Harry Macqueen directed the film based on the screenplay he wrote himself, having previously only directed one other film: Hinterland, which he also wrote and directed, but also starred in. It follows a similar plot trajectory, with childhood friends Harvey and Lola going on a road trip to the seaside cottage where they spent much of their youth.
MusicThe Oakland Press

INXS’ streaming ‘Original Sin — The 7 Sins,’ 5 things to know

Covid was not kind to “Original Sin — The 7 Sins.”. The project was conceived as a staged dance piece, representing the Seven Deadly Sins and set to a soundtrack of reimagined INXS songs. The pandemic, however, forced director Amy Tinkham to alter course, turning it instead into a virtual half-hour short that begins streaming on Friday, July 16. It tracks actress-dancer Autumn Miller on an expressionistic journey through the sins, with occasional assists from singer-actor Trevor Jackson.
Moviesthepitchkc.com

INXS film Original Sin intrigues, but fails to mystify

Directed by Amy Tinkham and starring actress/dancer Autumn Miller, Original Sin – The 7 Sins featuring the songs and music of INXS is an interesting short film, although not without its flaws. “Original Sin is a modern-day love story about a broken-hearted heroine and her journey through the seven sins...
MoviesCollider

'Fear Street' Trilogy Soundtrack Getting Vinyl Release

Fans of Netflix’s Fear Street film trilogy event can purchase the soundtracks for all three films later this year. The streamer, in partnership with Milan Records, Sony Music, and Waxwork Records will said that it is “thrilled” to release the “expansive album” featuring score music for all three Fear Street films.
Moviespbs.org

PBS Short Film Festival

In the late 1970s, when L.A.’s punk rock scene was exploding, an unlikely family-owned restaurant in Little Tokyo, started by Japanese Americans returning from America’s WWII concentration camps, became one its most popular hangouts. That’s when “Atomic Nancy,” with her “take-no-prisoners” punk makeup and demeanor, took over the café from her parents and cranked up the jukebox.
MoviesBillboard

Madonna’s 'Madame X' Concert Documentary Is Coming to Paramount+

Madame X is ready for her close up. A concert documentary filmed last year during the European leg of Madonna’s Madame X Tour is coming to Paramount+. Directed by Ricardo Gomes and SKNX, MADAME X will exclusively stream on Paramount+ from Friday, Oct. 8 for subscribers in North America, Latin America, Australia, and the Nordics. Fans outside of those territories can tune in on MTV.
CelebritiesBillboard

As Ashley Monroe Starts Chemo, Country Music Rallies

The country music community is rallying behind Ashley Monroe, who is battling a rare blood cancer. Monroe, a member of country act Pistol Annies with Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley, has been diagnosed with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, and shared the difficult news on social media. Chemotherapy awaits, and Monroe will fight...
CelebritiesBillboard

Shakira Teases New Single 'Don’t Wait Up': Watch a Preview

Shakira fans, rejoice: The Colombian superstar is teasing new music. On Tuesday (July 13), Shak shared a 30-second video of what could potentially be the name and part of the lyrics of her future track. “Won’t you put down your phone?/ Don’t be afraid if it gets late/ I need...
MusicBillboard

Lorde Details 'Solar Power's Early Stages & Teases She's 'Shooting a Thing'

Even though it’s been more than three weeks since Lorde announced that her third album Solar Power is coming Aug. 20, only one single -- the album’s title track -- has been released so far. Devoted fans have been eager for more from the highly anticipated record, and on Monday (July 12), the New Zealand pop star shared details of the album’s beginning stages in a new email sent to those on her mailing list.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

50 Cent: ‘Too rich? There’s no such thing’

When 50 Cent came off his first major headline tour, he had 38 million dollars sitting in his bank account. At the time, his monthly bills came to $800, plus the cost of the Mercedes-Benz C220 he'd bought for his grandmother. Fiddy sensed the IRS hovering – there was only one thing to do with this newfound wealth. Spend it. It was 2003, the year the artist born Curtis Jackson released his career-making, game-changing studio debut Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – a brisk, funk-inflected reflection on a life most violent. Just three years earlier, he'd cheated...
MusicBillboard

Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis Jr. Enter New Career Dimension with ‘Blackbird,’ ‘Summer of Soul’ & Second Hollywood Star

Three decades after recording their last studio album, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. find themselves back in the limelight. The 5th Dimension, the popular vocal group that McCoo and Davis co-founded with Florence LaRue, Lamonte McLemore and RonTownson, is among the performers featured in the new film Summer of Soul that includes never-released concert footage from the long-ago Harlem Cultural Festival.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVE MUSTAINE To Guest On New JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Album

MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine makes a guest appearance on the new album from John 5. The former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist revealed Mustaine's participation in the project during a new interview with Marci Wiser of the 95.5 KLOS radio station. Speaking about his upcoming LP, which is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy