Sydney Kayle Terry (Blalock) 8/2/1949 - 6/3/2021

With profound sadness we announce the death of Sydney Kayle Terry (Blalock), age 71. She died peacefully, family by her side on June 3, 2021 in Roseville, CA. Syd was the much-loved mother to, and is survived by, her sons; “Tee” Ramos & Shayne Terry, daughter Kyla Dunham (Terry) & twin nieces Veronica Sisson & Ronae Paulson (Sisson). Cherished Grandma to Austin Camera; Shayne Jr., Ronnie Patterson; Drake, Frankie, Carlos, & Freddie Dunham; Logan, Luke, & Kaidence Paulson; Skylar & Zach Ramos; and the newest member of her tribe, great grandchild Mary Dean Dunham. A born caregiver, after graduating Roseville High School in 1967, she earned her license in Practical Nursing, she worked in several Care Facilities in the local area until her retirement. Syd was an organ donor as well. This selfless act means her beautiful eyes guide the path of another. Sydney was a great sister, a good friend, and loved by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life Ceremony is being planned, announcement to come.