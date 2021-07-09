Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseville, CA

Sydney Kayle Terry (Blalock) 8/2/1949 - 6/3/2021

By Editorials
goldcountrymedia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith profound sadness we announce the death of Sydney Kayle Terry (Blalock), age 71. She died peacefully, family by her side on June 3, 2021 in Roseville, CA. Syd was the much-loved mother to, and is survived by, her sons; “Tee” Ramos & Shayne Terry, daughter Kyla Dunham (Terry) & twin nieces Veronica Sisson & Ronae Paulson (Sisson). Cherished Grandma to Austin Camera; Shayne Jr., Ronnie Patterson; Drake, Frankie, Carlos, & Freddie Dunham; Logan, Luke, & Kaidence Paulson; Skylar & Zach Ramos; and the newest member of her tribe, great grandchild Mary Dean Dunham. A born caregiver, after graduating Roseville High School in 1967, she earned her license in Practical Nursing, she worked in several Care Facilities in the local area until her retirement. Syd was an organ donor as well. This selfless act means her beautiful eyes guide the path of another. Sydney was a great sister, a good friend, and loved by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life Ceremony is being planned, announcement to come.

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseville, CA
Local
California Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Skylar Zach Ramos#Roseville High School#Care Facilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Place
Sydney
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site’s policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
Books & LiteratureFOXBusiness

Prince Harry earning $20M for memoir: report

Prince Harry is reportedly earning a big paycheck for his upcoming memoir. News broke on Monday that the Prince, 36, will publish a memoir late next year via Penguin Random House. According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex will earn an advance of at least $20 million for his...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Guantanamo inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...

Comments / 0

Community Policy