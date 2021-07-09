Cancel
Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Aren't in a Rush to Move Back in Together

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have ticked many relationship milestones off their list, like meeting the parents and taking vacations together, but a source close to the Batman star exclusively tells E! News these two are holding off on moving in together. "Ben is very settled in his home and it's close by to his kids," the source explains. "Jennifer's house is also a place she likes being and is a good family home." The insider notes that their relationship is "going well as is," so the pair sees no need for either of them to relocate anytime soon. The source simply says, "They are both back and forth to each other's homes and live close enough that it's not...

Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Alex Rodriguez celebrates love in joyous post following Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez has been spending quality time with his family following his separation from Jennifer Lopez earlier in the year. The father-of-two regularly shares sweet photos on social media of himself with his daughters and he celebrated a very special occasion on Wednesday alongside his daughter Natasha. Taking to Instagram,...
Celebritiesamomama.com

J Lo and Look-Alike Sister Lynda Look like Twins in a Rare Snap to Mark Her 50th Birthday

Singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez's 50th birthday this month and shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram. On Instagram, Jennifer Lopez, AKA J Lo, shared a few rare sister selfies with her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez, in honor of Lynda's 50th birthday this month. The middle Lopez sister also shared a sweet message to celebrate her sister.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Garner, Seraphina, 12, & Samuel, 9, Visit Under Construction Home After Ben & J.Lo Go House Hunting

Just after ex-husband Ben Affleck appeared to be house hunting with Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner stopped by the construction site of her new home. Jennifer Garner, 49, is in the middle of building a brand new home! The 13 Going On 30 actress was spotted checking out the Los Angeles construction site with kids Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, 48, on Friday, July 16. Jen was all-smiles as she made her way around the property, which is close to where her current Brentwood area abode is, while her two younger kids were also spotted smiling and laughing.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Lopez confesses that “she has never been better” in the middle of her affair with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez may have found her happy ending with Ben Affleck. The actress of Marry Me He admitted that he is having “the best time of my life” right now. As revealed during a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, “I’m super happy. I know people always ask, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is it. I’ve never been better. “
Family Relationshipspurewow.com

Meet Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s Kids: Violet, Seraphina and Sam

There’s no denying that we’re currently taking in all of the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck news that we can. And while these two clearly seem to be obsessed with each other, they both have a handful of other special people in their lives—their kids. Since we’ve already done a deep dive into J. Lo’s offspring, Emme and Max, we’re turning our attention to Ben Affleck’s kids.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Marc Anthony Really Feels About J-Lo Moving Their Kids to Be Closer to Ben

Still friends. Marc Anthony’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shows that he has no issues with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. A source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 18, that the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer “doesn’t care” who J-Lo is dating and where she is living. The Selena actress relocated from Miami—where Marc and their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, were based—to Los Angeles in June to be closer to Ben. J-Lo, who also lived in Miami with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, owns a $28 million home in Bel-Air, and was seen touring schools in L.A. prior to her move. According to the source, Marc, who still lives in Miami, is “fine” with their kids splitting their time between both coasts.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Garner and son Samuel pay Ben Affleck a visit

Jennifer Garner and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck , are keeping things cordial for the kids amid the actor’s developing relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old was seen sporting a huge smile as she held hands with her 9-year-old son Samuel while making their way to spend some quality time...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Violet Affleck, 15, Looks Just Like Mom Jennifer Garner’s Twin As They Prepare To Board Train To Paris

Violet Affleck proved she’s truly her A-list mom’s mini-me when she stepped out with Jennifer Garner at a Paris train station. Jennifer Garner has jetted off on a European vacation with her eldest daughter, Violet Affleck. The 15-year-old, whom Jen shares with Ben Affleck, stood even taller than her mom when she was photographed in a Paris train station on July 3, walking alongside the 13 Going On 30 star. The teenager wore a blue, sleeveless jumpsuit with a tie at the waist, along with sneakers and a blue shoulder bag.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger Are Already Spending Time With Each Other’s Loved Ones

Although it seems like they haven’t been dating for more than a month or two, Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have already proved that their relationship is getting serious after taking a major step: While the couple has been spotted out and about on the streets of Laguna Beach and near Anstead’s luxurious home, on Saturday, the pair took their romance to the beach — and they were joined by one particularly important member of Anstead’s family.

