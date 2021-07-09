Cancel
Celebrities

Hilaria Baldwin Defends Herself as "Fluid" After Attempts to Deny Her "Right to Belong"

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilaria Baldwin continues to have a lot on her mind about cultural identity. The 37-year-old yoga instructor shared a lengthy message to Instagram on Thursday, July 8, in which she shared how herself and husband Alec Baldwin spent time during the pandemic explaining to their six kids that people can feel part of more than one culture. Although Hilaria did not make it explicitly clear, the post appeared to reference her heritage scandal that was spurred late last year. "We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi& very valid," she wrote. "We discussed belonging& how there are people who want to deny others their right to...

