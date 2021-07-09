Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Frequent Jean-Luc Godard Collaborator Fabrice Aragno on His Feature Debut and Making Godard’s ‘Final Gesture’

By Will Thorne
imdb.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFabrice Aragno is sitting at a desk in his studio in Lausanne, Switzerland, pouring over images of a lake in which the water and the sky meet in dramatic fashion. The filmmaker and frequent Jean-Luc Godard collaborator is simultaneously preparing to pitch his feature directorial debut, aptly titled “Le Lac,” at Cinéfondation’s Atelier this week, while also carrying out secret tests for Godard’s final two films.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Godard
Person
Fabrice Aragno
Person
Jean Luc Godard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luc#Collaborator#Cannes#Cin Fondation S Atelier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Country
Switzerland
Related
Moviesthefilmstage.com

New Details on Jean-Luc Godard’s Next, Possibly Final Films

It was, of course, a shock to the cinematic system that Jean-Luc Godard—let’s see… film’s single most important living figure?—would retire after the completion of his films Funny Wars and Scenario. That it is neither unreasonable he’d retire (he’s 90) nor entirely realistic to expect both films will even come to light (he’s 90) says more or less everything.
MoviesMUBI

Rushes: "Memoria" Trailer, Fabrice Aragno's Feature Debut, Molly Haskell on Carole Lombard

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. After working together in the film Rojo (2018), director Benjamin Naishtat and actor Alfredo Castro reunite to talk about the terror, pleasure and mystery involved in the process of creating a film. They agree that for both director and actor, the seed of creation is the irrationality of madness, and that uncertainty is an essential factor in filmmaking. Castro and Naishtat call for a subversive cinema that cannot be domesticated by current narrative paradigms and that is also capable of using the imagination as a means and a catalyst to reinterpret our history. To listen to this episode and subscribe on your favorite podcast app, click here.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Three Floors’: Nanni Moretti’s Latest Melodrama Is Misjudged & Unconvincing [Cannes Review]

Premiering in competition at this year’s Festival de Cannes, ’s wild melodrama “Three Floors” is based on a 2017 Israeli novel called “Shalosh Qomot” from writer Eshkol Nevo and begins with an undeniably tragic event. One dark night on a quiet street of Rome, a drunk driver runs over a lady crossing the road, narrowly avoids hitting a pregnant woman, then finally crashes into a building, landing straight into a family’s living room.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Year Of The Everlasting Storm’: Neon’s Anthology Film Features Auteurs Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, David Lowery & More [Cannes Review]

The Robert Bresson quote that opens the anthology film “Year of the Everlasting Storm” — “you don’t create by adding, but by taking away” — makes a tidy adage of the time-honored idea that deprivation breeds innovation. Just as the signees of the Dogme 95 Manifesto believed that restricting themselves along various formal guidelines would enforce a newfound authenticity in their work, the seven directors contributing to this omnibus operate under the premise that the obstructions of the Covid-19 era could be more boon than bane, compelling them to get crafty and dig deeper.
MoviesFirst Showing

Julia Ducournau's 'Titane' Wins Palme d'Or Top Prize at Cannes 2021

Victory for Titane!! Winners of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival awards, including the coveted Palme d'Or, were revealed at a glamorous ceremony in Cannes, France this weekend. The big winner this year is all out punk French film Titane, directed by filmmaker Julia Ducournau, her second feature film after breaking into the scene with Raw a few years ago. She is the second female filmmaker to EVER win the Palme d'or in the festivals 74 year history, and the first female director to ever win entirely on her own. (Jane Campion won the Palme d'Or in 1993 for The Piano, but that was a tie win with Farewell My Concubine that year.) Every other excellent film seemed to pick up an award, all the winners were expected picks. Including the Best Actress choice - Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve in one of my favorites of the fest, a love story film called The Worst Person in the World (read my review). All the major Cannes 2021 winners are listed below.
MoviesTelegraph

Memoria, Cannes review: Tilda Swinton stars in a mesmerising cosmic mystery

Dir: Apichatpong Weerasethakul; Starring: Tilda Swinton, Juan Pablo Urrego, Jeanne Balibar, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Elkin Díaz, Agnes Brekke. Cert TBC, 136 mins. Many films have been made about things that go bump in the night, but Memoria may be the first about the actual bump itself – a dense, round, metallic thud that reverberates through a bedroom in Bogotá, Colombia, just before daybreak. The room’s occupant is Jessica Holland (Tilda Swinton), a British botanist from Medellín, and she rises blearily, her hair silhouetted against the stifled grey-pink light pushing through the curtains. What was the noise? A burglar? Nearby building work? Jessica rises and walks slowly to her desk, and as the camera follows her movements it’s as if the room is still cohering around her. She sits down in a daze. In a nearby parking lot, one by one car alarms mysteriously begin to blare, then just as mysteriously switch off.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Neon Buys Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Winner ‘A Chiara’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Continuing its victory lap around the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, indie studio NEON has acquired the North American distribution rights to “A Chiara.” The Jonas Carpignano film won the top prize in the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight section. It is a companion film to his 2017 “A Ciambra,” for which he took the same award that year. Critics raved about the film’s exploration of young female identity and Carpignano’s ability to create enduring interest in one fictional family across multiple films. “A Chiara” follows Claudio and Carmela Guerrasio, who gather with family and friends to celebrate their eldest daughter’s 18th birthday. There is...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Gaspar Noé Returns with the Devastating and Sincere Vortex

Stories from multiple perspectives have been onscreen at least since Rashomon, but even the great Akira Kurosawa might have found something to like in the new Gaspar Noé. The agent provocateur returns to remind us that death is inevitable and rarely dignified. His newest film is Vortex and it takes place in Paris, specifically the apartment of a married couple on the final furlongs of life. It opens on the pair enjoying an evening on the balcony: life is “a dream within a dream,” the husband says, quoting Poe, before continuing, “I’m one foot in the grave… a wilted rose.” The mind wanders to Jean-Louis Trintignant and Emmanuel Riva in Amour, another story of wilting roses in the French capitol. (For once, though, Haneke looks the sentimentalist.)
MoviesComicBook

Loki Finale Features the Debut of a Major New MCU Star

This has been a big week for new fan-favorite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Friday saw the debut of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova in Black Widow, and she instantly stole the hearts of everyone watching. The same can be said for the barrage of Variants that took part in the penultimate episode of Loki just two days earlier. On Wednesday, during the highly-anticipated Loki finale, fans were introduced to yet another character that has already become a favorite to many.
MoviesFirst Showing

The Return of Festivals - Cannes 2021 Was All About Films & Friends

"Cinema is not dead," proclaimed Thierry Frémaux during the announcement of the official selection for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival a few months ago. He was right, of course, but we already knew that. Cinema will never die! It just took a little break during the 2020 pandemic year, with cinemas closed worldwide. But filmmakers were still working on films - finishing up post-production from their homes, or even filming new projects when they were finally allowed to resume production (with masks required along with extensive safety protocols). Aside from the 2020 Venice Film Festival held last September, which still took place in-person despite no vaccines available yet, the 2021 Cannes Film Festival is technically the second major film festival to resume "normal operation" following years of shut downs and pandemic restrictions worldwide. They wanted to get back to how it used to be, with 100% full cinemas, and thankfully nothing bad happened.
Moviesimdb.com

Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers,’ Starring Penélope Cruz, Set to Open Venice Film Festival

With the Cannes Film Festival behind us and Venice ahead, cinema is back in full form. That means a new Pedro Almodóvar film is right around the corner, with the Spanish Oscar winner’s latest, “Parallel Mothers,” set to open the Biennale on September 1. The film is written and directed by Almodóvar, and stars both regular and new collaborators, including Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, plus Julieta Serrano and Rossy De Palma.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick 20 Cannes Film Festival Favorites

Jonas Carpignano completes his trilogy about a Calabrian town where African refugees, the Romani community and mafia exist side by side, for the first time focusing on a young female protagonist: a teen girl (Swamy Rotolo) absorbing shocking discoveries about her adored father. The result (winner of the top prize in Directors’ Fortnight) is a film of haunting intimacy. — DAVID ROONEY.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Cannes Film Festival 2021: The List Of Winners

The 74th Cannes Film Festival came to a close this evening of July 17, 2021. Taking place two months later than usual, this year’s film festival has been much anticipated after last year’s cancellation. After watching the 24 feature films in Competition, the jury, presided by Spike Lee, who nearly revealed the winner of the Palme d’or too soon, presented the awards at the Closing Ceremony.
MoviesDerrick

Even from afar, the Cannes Film Festival delivers movies worth celebrating

One of the wilder movies I've seen from the main competition slate of this year's Cannes Film Festival is a two-and-a-half-hour Russian drama called "Petrov's Flu." A film about a family of three in the grip of a pesky virus might seem either aptly or poorly timed, but this one, adapted from a novel by Alexey Salnikov, was conceived and shot before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Full of nagging coughs, hallucinatory sequences and beguiling narrative detours, it's a madly disorienting romp through a wintry post-Soviet labyrinth that switches time frames and perspectives as though it were succumbing to a series of fevers, though here the condition being diagnosed is less a physical malady than a spiritual and institutional one.
Moviespapermag.com

Julio Torres Is Making His Feature Film Debut With A24

At last, the king of surrealist, shape-based comedy, Julio Torres, is finally getting his very own feature film. That's right. According to The Hollywood Reporter, our favorite oddball eccentric is slated to write, direct and star in a yet-to-be titled comedy for A24. Not only that, but given that Torres is one of the industry's best-kept secrets, it's also no surprise that big-name stars like actress Tilda Swinton are reportedly attached to the project, with Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary already on board to produce.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Best Of Cannes 2021: 15 Must-See Movies From The Festival

Well, that’s a wrap on the 2021 Cannes Film Festival; 56 reviews and counting (there might be one or two more stragglers to come, but we are basically done). It was a pretty great festival and strong year despite the COVID-19 protocol confusion, those changing rules, and Spike Lee spoiling the Palme d’Or prize early (Spike!!).

Comments / 0

Community Policy