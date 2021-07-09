Frequent Jean-Luc Godard Collaborator Fabrice Aragno on His Feature Debut and Making Godard’s ‘Final Gesture’
Fabrice Aragno is sitting at a desk in his studio in Lausanne, Switzerland, pouring over images of a lake in which the water and the sky meet in dramatic fashion. The filmmaker and frequent Jean-Luc Godard collaborator is simultaneously preparing to pitch his feature directorial debut, aptly titled “Le Lac,” at Cinéfondation’s Atelier this week, while also carrying out secret tests for Godard’s final two films.www.imdb.com
