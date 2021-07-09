Joachim Trier On Rounding Out His Oslo Trilogy With ‘The Worst Person in the World’

Victory for Titane!! Winners of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival awards, including the coveted Palme d'Or, were revealed at a glamorous ceremony in Cannes, France this weekend. The big winner this year is all out punk French film Titane, directed by filmmaker Julia Ducournau, her second feature film after breaking into the scene with Raw a few years ago. She is the second female filmmaker to EVER win the Palme d'or in the festivals 74 year history, and the first female director to ever win entirely on her own. (Jane Campion won the Palme d'Or in 1993 for The Piano, but that was a tie win with Farewell My Concubine that year.) Every other excellent film seemed to pick up an award, all the winners were expected picks. Including the Best Actress choice - Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve in one of my favorites of the fest, a love story film called The Worst Person in the World (read my review). All the major Cannes 2021 winners are listed below.