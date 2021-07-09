Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Magoffin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Floyd; Magoffin; Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Central Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky Northwestern Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 415 AM EDT. * At 211 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms moving repeatedly across the same locations. Minor flooding of small streams and creeks, roads, and roadside culverts is expected. Some locations that will experience flooding include Prestonsburg, Salyersville, Mason, Allen, Dock, Cliff, Dotson, Blue River, Bonanza, Lancer, Brainard, Beaver Junction, Dwale, Allen City, Corn Fork Hollow, Emma, Alvin, Bammer, Dicks Creek and Gapville.