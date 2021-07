Two Haitian Americans are among the suspects in the assassination of Haiti's president. And the country of Colombia says former members of its military were also among the heavily armed commandos. There's a history of former soldiers from Colombia turning to mercenary work in other countries. With us to talk about this is a former U.S. Army intelligence officer. He's a retired lieutenant colonel who was raised in Colombia and now leads the work of McLarty Associates in northern Latin America. Stephen Donehoo, welcome.