Hold onto Your Hats, Rodeo's Back!

Nothing says summer like the return of the Fortuna Rodeo, happening July 11-18. All your favorite events are back including rodeo and junior rodeo action, carnival fun for the kids, Bullfighters Only and Quadiator thrills, and Fortuna’s famous rodeo barbecue. Satisfy your need for steed at the Bulls, Broncs, Bands & Brews, lace up for the Fortuna Rodeo Run, chow down at the Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast and load up on more chili than you can shake a stick of Tums at during the 2021 Chili Cook-Off Restaurant Edition. Check out the official Fortuna Rodeo program in this week’s Journal for the full schedule of rodeo events or head over to fortunarodeo.com.